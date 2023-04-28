Home

Walnut Benefits For Summer: 6 Reason Why Soaked Walnuts Make For a Cool Snack

Did you know soaked walnuts make for a great summer snack? Here is why.

Walnut Benefits for Summer: 6 Reason Why Soaked Walnuts Make For a Cool Snack (Pixabay)

Walnut Benefits: Walnuts, little rain-shaped nuts, have several benefits to its name. From skin to brain health, walnuts have always been a good addition in the diet. Packed with nutrition, when consumed in proper proportions and in the right way, it will just be magic for the body. One of the best ways to eat walnuts is to soak them overnight and then take a handful on your way to work.

Also, soaked walnuts is the ideal way to have these nuts especially in Summer. Wondering why? Well, Summer is all about the cool feel and relaxed vibe, and soaked walnut help to maintain that cool in the body with other benefits

Walnut Benefits in Summer:

Helps in Sleep: Walnuts have chemical called melatonin that helps with better sleep.

Weight Loss: Walnuts are great for a weight loss regime. It also helps to maintain weight because it is nutrient dense. Immunity building: Walnuts have antioxidant properties that improve the immune system. Especially in Summer, soaked walnuts help keep illness at bay. Reduce Inflammation: Walnuts have compounds called polyphenols that aid in combat inflammation and oxidative stress. Reducing inflammation can help reduce the risk of several health problems. Good for Cholesterol: These brain-shaped nuts are one of the best foods to control cholesterol levels. A daily dose of a handful of walnuts can lower bad cholesterol levels. Walnuts for Energy! Walnuts are all things good in terms of composition. They are nutrient-dense, rich in protein, fibre, healthy fats etc. and all this combined saves for a good source of energy.

Blood Purification: It is rich in antioxidants that help flush toxins and neutralises free radicals in the body. Walnuts also help with other skin problems like pimple break out or acne.

Good For Skin Moisturising: How do walnuts help with moisturising skin? Because these nutty delights are packed with vitamin E and vitamin B5, it helps to keep healthy and hydrated from the inside. It also prevent clogging of pores.

Dark Circles: Another growing problem is sitting in front of the screens for long hours straight. these not only tire our eyes but also create dark circles under the eyes. And here is where walnuts once again come to the rescue. These have certain calming properties that may help with reducing dark circles and refresh the skin as well.

Glowing Skin: The antioxidants in walnuts first of all help keep skin hydrated and healthy. The vitamins present further reduce the formation of dark patches and pigmentation. therefore, all the benefits combined helps to make the skin glow from within.

