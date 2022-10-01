Walnuts for Healthy Heart: Walnuts are a superfood native to North America. They are high in healthy fat, fibre, and protein. These brown-colored crunchy dry fruits resemble the human brain and have been proven to improve memory and cognitive functions. Consuming walnuts on a daily basis can protect you from a variety of debilitating diseases and conditions.Also Read - Healthy Heart Diet: DO’s and DON'Ts to Eat For Healthy Heart

How do Walnuts Help Your Heart Health?

Walnuts contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which can lower the level of harmful cholesterol in your body and thus lower your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases such as a heart attack or stroke. According to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, eating approximately 40 grammes of walnuts per day can protect you from heart disease, and eating this fruit at least four times per week can reduce your risk of developing heart disease by up to 37%.

In addition, these nutrient powerhouses are known to help reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function.

A recent scientific review published in Advances of Nutrition also suggests that food sources high in plant-based omega-3 ALA, such as walnuts, should be part of a heart-healthy eating pattern.

Not convinced yet? The American Heart Association (AHA) has found that including four or more servings of nuts, including walnuts every week and other foods, may help lower one’s risk of heart disease. And that’s not it, AHA has also certified walnuts as a heart-healthy food through its ‘Heart Check Mark’ programme.

How Many Walnuts Should You Have a Day?

How Many Walnuts Should You Have a Day?

A handful of walnuts, which is nearly 28 g, is advisable for daily consumption. This amount contains 2.5g of essential plant-based omega-3, 4g protein, and 2g fibre, all essential for overall wellness. And the best time to have walnut is in the evening. As, These contain PICO melatonin, which goes into your brain and increases serotonin levels, eventually promoting sleep.

How to Include Walnuts in Your Daily Diet?

Mix coarsely grounded walnuts with a portion of hung curd and turn it into a delicious creamy dip

You can also grind walnuts and add them to your curries, which are a good source of plant-based omega-3

Poha, upma, or kachumbar, walnuts add a perfect crunch for any time snacks

Walnuts are the perfect accompaniment for a low-calorie diet, and another great idea to consume is by blending them into your morning smoothie

(With inputs from IANS)