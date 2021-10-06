The brain is the vital organ of the body. It controls the centre of the body. The brain allows you to think, move, feel, breathe and a lot more. It provides all assistance to sustain life. Not just this, the main function of the brain is to provide and carry nutrients to different parts of the body.Also Read - Weight Loss: Here are Some 5 Healthy Antioxidant Food That Helps in Reducing Weight

The food we consume plays a major role in developing and shaping the brain. According to the research, the consumption of food rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, flavonols, polyphenols and omega-3 fatty acids are useful. These help in protecting your brain, improving memory, concentration and overall brain health.

According to another research done by the MIND diet, a mixture of a Mediterranean diet and DASH diet, consumption of specific food boosts the brain-health. It also helps in reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Six Food To Improve Brain Health Are:

Leafy Greens

Vegetables like kale and spinach and stacked with nutrients and vitamins like K, E and folate. Antioxidants like vitamin E protects cells from radical damage and prevents cognitive decline in the ageing population. Along with it, Vitamin K helps in improving brain health, prevents memory loss and improve cognition.

Eggs

Eggs are known for their nutrients and health content. Eggs are directly linked with improving cognitive performance in adults. It is also the best source of choline. Choline helps in reducing inflammation and boosts brain functions like memory and communication between two cells.

Salmon

Salmon is famous for its health nutrients as well as for brain health. Salmon is rich in omega 3 fatty acid, helpful for brain development and function. Along with it, salmon also reduces the risk of heart disease and arthritis.

Blueberries

Berries are essential for the body. Blueberries in particular are famous for is nutrients that helps in building brain health. Blueberries include vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese and phytonutrients. These nutrients revive the flow of blood and oxygen in different parts of the body. Thus, resulting in improved concentration. According to the evidences, blueberries along with regular vegetable and fruits intake helps in lowering the risk of age-related cognitive impairment, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Walnuts

Nuts are super healthy and nutritious. However, walnuts top the list. It has more antioxidants compared to other nuts. Not only this but it is also stacked with DHA, it has omega-3 fatty acid that helps in lowering inflammation and oxidative stress. Both inflammation and oxidative are linked with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Eating one to two ounces of walnuts everyday helps in cognitive function.