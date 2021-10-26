With work from home and online classes, little do we have time for physical exercises. We spend our entire day sitting in front of our devices and working. However, for a healthy lifestyle, the body and mind need to be fit and healthy. To make this happen, regular exercise and workouts are important.Also Read - Want to Enhance Flexibility in Muscles? Try These 5 Exercises

Keeping this in mind, celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, shares high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises. Taking it to Instagram, her caption reads," After a very 'short' weekend yesterday, I knew that we all needed some zing today so I've added dumbbells into the workouts (listen to your body for the weights needed, I am using 4 kgs dbs to crush my upper body). Remember, it's not how much you lift, but HOW you lift."

Check out the Instagram Post:

Here Are the Details of Her HIIT Exercises:

Db Reverse Lunge Variation 10 reps each

Db Renegade Row to Bentover Row – 10 reps each

Db Chest Flye to Sit up – 15 reps each

Db Crunch Hold with Alternate Straight Leg Lowers – 15 reps

Alternate Reverse Lunge in Squat + Star Jumps – 15 reps

HIIT workout is an amalgamation of brief, very-high intensity cardio exercises followed by a long period of rest. It helps in improving heart health, losing weight and gaining strength. It is more helpful as compared to traditional cardio and strength training. HIIT is known for the fast burning of fat and energy spent for hours post-exercise.