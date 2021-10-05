Mid-week blues hit very hard. Finding motivation and determination can take a toll on your productivity. Work from home, online classes and staying at home can be difficult and hectic. However, it is important to practice physical exercises and have a daily workout session.Also Read - Want to Know the Benefits of Fit Ball Exercise? Read Here

Wondering how to practice easy physical exercises? Fret not, Yasmin Karachiwala is here with a perfect workout schedule. Yasmin Karachiwala is a fitness celebrity trainer who has trained actors like Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor, Sophie Choudry. Taking it to Instagram, Yasmin uploaded a series of a routine called functional and plyometrics workout. The caption reads," After a great holiday, I am back to work with a great Functional & Plyometrics Workout (sic)," with a lot of emoticons.

Check out the Instagram Post:

Also Read - Gear up to Burn Fat and Calories in the Intense 7 Days Workout Challenge

“Plyometrics, also known as jump training or plyos, are exercises in which muscles exert maximum force in short intervals of time, intending to increase power,” says Yasmin.

Emphasising the importance of plyometric training, she says,” The primary focus of plyometric training, however, is to expand and contract muscles as quickly as possible, with the main benefits of doing this being greater flexibility and the ability to move the muscles more rapidly.”

In the videos, she was seen practising these exercises. They are:

Dumbbell Swing + Sidestep

Mountain Climber

Dumbbell Hammer Press + Skullcrusher in Bridge

Dumbbell Upper Cut x 4

Punch x 4 with Squat

Dumbbell Windmill

She further explained the number of times these exercises should be practised. Her caption read,” Dumbbell Swing + Sidestep (15 Reps), Mountain Climber (20 Reps), Dumbbell Hammer Press + Skullcrusher in Bridge (20 Reps), Mountain Climber (20 Reps), Dumbbell Upper Cut x 4, Punch x 4 with Squat (10 Reps), Mountain Climber (20 Reps), Dumbbell Windmill (15 Reps), and Mountain Climber (20 Reps).”

She further added,” Plyometrics exercise for today is Mountain Climber. Repeat it after every Strength exercise, follow the format below and repeat all the Exercises for 3 Rounds.”