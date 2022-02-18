Do you often feel pain and burning in your chest or throat? Then you may be suffering from acid reflux. In fact, Gastrointestinal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common issues related to the digestive system. Acid reflux is caused by stomach acid backing up into your esophagus. In simpler words, acidity tends to happen when the gastric glands end up producing a large amount of acid, more than what is required for one’s digestion process.Also Read - 5 Ways to Improve Your Gut Health During the Pandemic

Acid reflux occurs when the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) fails to work the way it is supposed to. Dr Prateek Sharma in an interaction told Times of India that GERD or acidity is no longer a disease of the West. According to studies, 20-30% of Indians suffers from GERD symptoms. People often tend to self-prescribe when it comes to heartburn. Dr Sharma says that having it occasionally is fine but if it is persistent, then it’s best to consult a doctor. Also Read - 5 Easy Tips For ABC - Acidity, Bloating and Constipation

Symptoms of heartburn are chest pain, burning in the throat, and difficulty swallowing. The symptoms of acidity are belching, bad breath, indigestion, constipation, sour taste in one’s mouth, vomiting, irritation, swallowing problems, nausea, a burning sensation in the abdomen, throat, and heart. Also Read - Why You Should Never Have Tea on an Empty Stomach, Expert Speaks

Causes of acid reflux:

According to Dr Roy Patankar, leading Gastroenterologist & Director of Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, eating a very large meal or eating too close to bedtime, being obese or pregnant, opting for foods like chocolate, spicy, citrus, and acidic ones, eating a diet that is low in fiber, alcohol, eating quickly, caffeine, carbonated drinks and taking some medications can invite acid reflux.

Dr Roy further adds, “stress, insufficient sleep, side effects of certain medications, due to existing medications and faulty eating habits can raise one’s risk of acid reflux. Moreover, it can hamper your daily activities and steal your peace of mind.”

Acid reflux or GERD is found in people who are overweight, obese, elderly, have eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, or smoke then you also get acidity.

Do men and women experience acid reflux differently?

Children, adolescents, and pregnant women often experience acid reflux. Pregnant women are often at risk of acidity. While children and adolescents tend to eat a lot of fried, processed, salty, and oily foods, sleep immediately after eating, or don’t chew the food properly. Hence, these are some of the factors due to which women and children may encounter more acidity problems when compared to men.

Can Acid Reflux Disease Be Treated With Diet and Lifestyle Changes?

Dr Roy suggests, “Eat slowly and chew your food properly, try to sleep after 3-4 hours of eating the food, elevate your head with an extra pillow while sleeping, Avoid painkillers, smoking and alcohol, and cut down on those excess kilos. Furthermore, exercise on a daily basis by doing activities that you like. Yoga, swimming, cycling, gymming, aerobics, weight training, Parkour, Pilates, running, or walking can be done. Eat a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses. Opt for a low-carb diet.”

Things to Avoid to Prevent Acid Reflux?

“Do not sleep immediately after eating. Avoid skipping your medication, try to exclude mint, fatty, spicy, processed, junk food, citrus juices, and carbonated drinks from the diet. Avoid binge eating. Say NO to foods like tomatoes, onions, tea, coffee, and onions,” Dr Roy concludes.