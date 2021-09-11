Our body needs to have some sort of physical exercise. With work from home and online classes, stepping out of the house has become next to impossible and very dangerous as the pandemic is still ongoing. A break is needed but not at the cost of giving up the needed dose of endorphin. Celebrity fitness and Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared quick and challenging Fit ball exercises that can be easily practised within the four walls of the house.Also Read - Try These 5 Plank Exercises and Test Your Core and Inner Strength

Instagram, being the next stop of fashion and fitness, Yasmin shared a video on Instagram. In the video, you can see Yasmin performing the Fit ball exercise in the backyard of her house. Her caption reads, "Be LIT with FIT Ball. Fit ball when used can strengthen the core, which can result in improved back and spine health, core stability, posture and muscle balance."

Check out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)



She also shared five challenges that could be easily practised at home. Her caption reads," Here are 5 quick and challenging Fit ball exercise, which can be performed at home or Gym. Wall Ball Squats (20 reps), Wall Ball Bridge (20 reps), Wall Ball Push-Up(20 Reps), Wall Ball Scissors (20 Reps), Wall Ball Throw & Roll (20 Reps)."

Yasmin explained the importance and the health benefits of Fit ball. They help in strengthening the core of the body. This in return helps the back and spine health, stability, posture and muscle balance.

What are the Benefits of Fit Ball?

• Helps in burning calories and increase heart rate. This also leads to improvement of cardiorespiratory fitness.

• By practising the Wall Ball Bridge, this exercise would help in strengthening the core, stability and glutes.

• By practising the Wall Ball Push-Ups, shoulders and chest would help in stabilising the core of the body. Even the Wall Ball Throw and Roll exercise would help in improving the core stability.

