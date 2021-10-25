We all want to know how healthy and strong we are. To know how to strong and healthy we are, we often opt for running or push-ups. However, the result of that is not the ultimatum. A few people lose the easiness in movement right from a younger age. However, staying fit is the only go to.Also Read - 5 Things That Can Happen to You if You Do Not Exercise Regularly

What is SRT?

SRT is a sitand rise test. You have to sit and rise from the floor to test your muscle strength, joint coordination, balance and flexibility. SRT is one of the most convenient tests to determine the body's agility. SRT is also known as the no-hand test that reveals your body strength, balance, coordination and flexibility.

How to Do the SRT?

The main aim of this test is to sit down and stand up with minimal help and support. According to a doctor at Harvard University, this test is not for everyone. For people suffering from a sore knee, arthritis, poor balance or any kind of limitation, this test is not applicable.

What Are the Instructions to Take for SRT?

Sit on the floor. Keep your legs crossed or straight.

Sit without leaning on anything and touching anything with your knees, elbows, thigh and hands.

Now stand up without any support.

This sounds easy but it is not. It is advised to perform with someone right next to you.

How to Determine the Result?

Keep in mind these two points and make a note:

Did you use your hands or knees? Were you able to get up or not at all?

Now, deduct one point from each if you have done these. Rate yourself out of 10:

Used your hands

Used your knees

Used your forearm

Used on hand on the knee or thigh

Used the side of your leg

Lost balance at some point

Sat without any discomfort but used a hand or knee to get up

Used both your hands and knees to get up, deduct four points.

Result: If you sat and got up without any help or support, you have scored a 10. However, if you were not able to get up at all, you have scored zero points. If you have scored three or less, the risk of dying has increased to five times in the next five years.

Conclusion

Do not get disheartened. If you have scored low points, you should work hard on your body and strength with the help of a doctor or a certified fitness trainer or a physiotherapist. With confidence and hard work, you can achieve success.

You can improve your body’s strength by performing and exercising lunges, hamstrings stretch and plank.