Warm Water For Weight Loss: We all know that water is necessary for survival. Water not only satisfies our thirst but also guarantees that our body is healthy. Every person needs to drink 2-3 litres of water per day to maintain their system functioning properly because about 70% of their body is made up of water. While consuming water at any temperature can promote general health, experts believe that consuming hot water has a number of extra health advantages.

Hot and cold water each have their own advantages and disadvantages. After a vigorous workout, a glass of cold water can help you relax, while a hot beverage will assist you to remove toxins from your system and improving digestion.

Can Warm Water Help You Lose Weight?

The finest outcomes come from drinking warm water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Our body changes its temperature and starts the metabolism when we drink warm water. This promotes weight loss.

Burning body fat becomes simpler for the digestive system when it is broken down into molecules by warm water.

Water may contribute to sensations of fullness, aid in nutritional absorption, and help the body remove harmful waste, among other things.

Drinking hot water increases metabolism and aids in healthy weight loss.

Drinking hot water for weight reduction is actually a hoax, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. She has debunked the notion on her Instagram account. Her post read, "Hot water aids digestion. Drinking hot water after a meal can help detoxify. So, you can give it a try and maybe it will work for you but no, hot water does not make you lose weight."

Check The Expert’s Advice:

Everyone from diet experts to influencers recommends a glass of hot water first thing in the morning, but they also tend to lead generally healthy lives that involve lots of activity. Although drinking hot water in the morning won’t harm you, it also won’t help you lose weight by yourself.