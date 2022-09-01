Warts are basically skin lumps and lesions that develop due to HPV. They are caused by Human Papillomavirus infections (HPV). They are quite contagious and sometimes it can take months, weeks and years to go on their own. Well there are different types of warts. Common warts which can occur on hands, Plantar warts which occur on the soles of the feet, Flat warts, that can appear anywhere and Filiform warts, that can occur around eyes or lips. Well, warts are quite contagious and should not be touched unnecessarily. However, there are some home remedies that people find it quite helpful. If you haven’t been aware about these remedies, then you can read the article below.Also Read - 'Tree Man' Abul Bajandar to get rid of tree-like roots from hands and feet soon

5 Tried And Tested Home Remedies to Treat Warts

Tea tree oil: Apply tea tree oil on the wart and leave it for few hours. What you can do is combine few drops of tea tree oil with castor oil and apply them with a cotton ball on wart. Repeat this procedure for two to three times everyday. Tablets of Vitamin E: Take a vitamin E capsule and apply the oil to the wart. Place a bandage over the wound and leave it overnight. Keep doing this for at least 2 weeks and see the results. Castor Oil: Castor Oil is quite effective. Apply the oil for about two weeks daily until the warts remove Apple Cider Vinegar: As we all know, apple cider vinegar is a popular home remedy. It is also quite effective in removing warts. Take two drops of apple cider vinegar with one part water. Soak a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it continuously for 15 minutes. Try this remedy for 2 weeks straight and see the result. Aloe Vera: Extract a fresh aloe vera. Then, keep applying the gel daily and see the results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.