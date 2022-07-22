New Delhi: A man in California, US has claimed that he was infected with coronavirus and monkeypox at the same time, according to a report by WION. Mitcho Thompson said he developed lesions on his body last month showing signs of monkeypox infection and claimed that doctors were certain he had both COVID-19 and monkeypox virus, which made him sick for weeks. Doctors have described it as a rare case.Also Read - India's 101th Rank On Global Hunger Index Is Not A True Picture, Says Government

The development comes as the World Health Organisation's emergency committee convened on Thursday to consider for the second time within weeks whether to declare monkeypox a global crisis. A research recently indicated that the monkeypox virus spread through sexual activity in at least 95 per cent of the cases.

Overall, 98 per cent of the persons with infection were gay or bisexual men, 75 per cent were white, and 41 per cent had human immunodeficiency virus infection. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said communities faced life-threatening discrimination while informing that "men who have sex with men could be stigmatised or blamed for the outbreak."

About Monkeypox: Important Points to Know

Monkeypox has been entrenched for decades in parts of central and western Africa, where diseased wild animals occasionally infect people in rural areas in relatively contained epidemics. The disease in Europe, North America and beyond has circulated since at least May among gay and bisexual men. The epidemic in rich countries was likely triggered by sex at two raves in Spain and Belgium. There are now more than 15,000 monkeypox cases worldwide. The United States, Britain, Canada and other rich countries have bought millions of vaccines. Africa, where a more severe version of monkeypox has already killed more than 70 people, has received no vaccine. Rich countries haven’t reported any monkeypox deaths yet.

