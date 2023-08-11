Home

Water Apple Benefits: Weight Loss to Heart Health, 6 Reasons Why You Should Include This Tropical Delight in Your Diet

Water apples a tropical and exotic fruit that is commonly found in Southern part of India. While it is not your regular apple, it is a very healthy fruit to include in your diet and here is why experts recommend it too.

Apple, bananas or grapes, the health benefits are pretty common knowledge. These are everyday fruits that are found in almost everyone’s fruit bowl. But what about tropical and exotic fruits like dragon fruits? Not a lot of people are aware of its benefits. To add more colours and a new taste to the fruit bowl, water apple is a really healthy fruit to include. Not your regular apple, water apple or bell fruit as it is called, is a tropical fruit found mostly in South East Asia. In India, it is majorly found in the southern states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh etc.

Move over ordinary fruits, and make way for the extraordinary water apple “sugar apple” or “bell fruit. This tropical delight not only tantalizes our taste buds, but its unique health benefits are worth raving about. This red-coloured fruit has several health benefits. Award-winning nutritionist, Lovneet Batra explains why it may include this tropical delight.

WATER APPLE HEALTH BENEFITS

Good For Hydration: An excellent choice for quenching thirst, even effective at releasing sunstroke and removing harmful effects of dehydration proving its usefulness in dispelling summer heat Loaded With Antioxidants: Packed with antioxidants like quercetin, gallic acid, and tannins, water apples help neutralize harmful free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Weight Loss: It possesses the ability to inhibit cell proliferation and induce apoptosis. The water-soluble polysaccharides present in the fruit caused a significant reduction in the tumour volume and improved the body weight. It is rich in fibre that will help to keep the stomach full longer. Regulate Blood Sugar Level: Water apples have powerful antihyperglycemic properties, which means they lower blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes. Jambosine is a bioactive crystalline alkaloid present in water apples that suspends the conversion of starch into sugar thereby regulating the sugar level, especially in diabetic patients. May Improve Heart Health: The antioxidant properties will help to fight against oxidative stress. It also has good potassium content that will help with heart health and also improve blood pressure levels. Anti-Inflammatory: It has potent anti-inflammatory effects via the inhibition of some inflammatory enzymes such as LOX and COX2 and inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α and IL-6 and through suppression of inflammatory pathways such as the TLR-4 signaling pathway.

Fruits are a good way to snack and keep the hunger pangs for junk in place. This exotic red fruit can be a good tropical delight that is both healthy and tasty.

