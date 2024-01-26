Home

Watery Eyes Causes And Symptoms: 5 Ways to Protect Vision in Winter

Are tears rolling down your cheeks every time you go out in chilly weather? Fret not, it is another common winter ailment that affects several people every year. Watery eyes, also known as epiphora, can be caused by various factors and can be accompanied by different symptoms.

Causes of Watery Eyes:

Allergies: Allergies to substances like pollen, dust, or pet dander can cause your eyes to produce excess tears as a protective response.

Allergies to substances like pollen, dust, or pet dander can cause your eyes to produce excess tears as a protective response. Eye Irritation: Irritants such as smoke, chemicals, or foreign objects can result in watery eyes.

Irritants such as smoke, chemicals, or foreign objects can result in watery eyes. Dry Eyes: Paradoxically, dry eyes can cause watery eyes as a reflex response to insufficient tear production or poor tear quality.

Paradoxically, dry eyes can cause watery eyes as a reflex response to insufficient tear production or poor tear quality. Eye Infections: Bacterial or viral infections in the eyes, such as conjunctivitis, can cause excessive tearing.

Bacterial or viral infections in the eyes, such as conjunctivitis, can cause excessive tearing. Blocked Tear Ducts: Obstructions in the tear ducts, which drain tears from the eyes, can lead to watery eyes as tears are unable to drain properly.

Symptoms of Watery Eyes:

Excessive Tear Production: Frequent or constant tearing, where tears overflow onto the cheeks.

Frequent or constant tearing, where tears overflow onto the cheeks. Blurred Vision: The excessive tears can temporarily blur your vision.

The excessive tears can temporarily blur your vision. Eye Discomfort : Irritation, redness, itching, or a gritty sensation in the eyes may accompany watery eyes.

: Irritation, redness, itching, or a gritty sensation in the eyes may accompany watery eyes. Sensitivity to Light: Watery eyes can make your eyes more sensitive to light, causing discomfort in bright environments.

Tips to Protect Your Vision:

Maintain Eye Hygiene: Clean your eyes gently with a clean cloth or wet wipes to remove any irritants or allergens that could trigger excessive tearing. Avoid Eye Irritants: Protect your eyes from smoke, dust, strong chemicals, and other potential irritants by wearing protective eyewear or staying in well-ventilated areas. Manage Allergies: Identify and avoid allergens that trigger your allergies. Over-the-counter antihistamine eye drops or oral medications may help alleviate symptoms. Use Artificial Tears: If you have dry eyes, using artificial tear drops or lubricating eye drops as directed by your doctor can help improve tear quality and alleviate dryness, reducing the reflexive tearing. Warm Compresses: Apply a warm compress to your closed eyes to help unclog blocked tear ducts and promote proper tear drainage. Seek Medical Attention: If you experience persistent or severe symptoms, it is important to consult an eye care professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Protecting your vision goes beyond addressing watery eyes. It is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in eye-healthy nutrients, regular eye exams, and practicing good eye care habits, such as taking breaks from screens, using proper lighting, and wearing protective eyewear when necessary.

Note: This information is provided for educational purposes and should not replace professional medical advice. If you have specific concerns about watery eyes or your vision, please consult with an eye care professional.

