Weight Gain Diet: 5 Food Items to Help You Gain Weight in a Healthy Way

Muscle building and weight gain are not as simple as they appear. However, simply adding certain foods to your diet can make your weight gain efforts both healthy and more effective

Bulking up on junk food or white foods like pastries, cookies, and ice cream will not help you gain weight quickly. These high-calorie foods will undoubtedly help you gain weight, but they are low in nutrients, healthy fats, and sugar, which can be harmful to your body. As a result, they should not be included in your weight gain diet. Muscle building and weight gain are not as simple as they appear. There are, however, diet plans for gaining weight, just as there are diet plans for losing weight.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra says ”For some people, gaining weight or adding muscle can be just as difficult as losing weight is for others. However, simply adding certain foods to your diet can make your weight gain efforts both healthy and more effective. ” Here are 5 foods that will help you gain weight in a healthy way.

5 Food Items to Help You Gain Weight in a Healthy Way

Avocado: Eating plenty of avocado is a great way to add healthy fats, thanks to their substantial levels of monounsaturated fats, they should be part of any healthy plan for how to gain weight. Potato: Starchy foods such as potatoes are a famous, tasty option for quick weight gain. It is a cost-effective option that provides extra calories for your body. This food contains carbs and calories to help you gain weight — they also increase your muscle glycogen stores. Banana: Bananas are an excellent choice if you’re looking to gain weight. Bananas are great for digestive health as well as mood and sleep regulation Peanut butter: Peanut butter is a popular, tasty spread. Due to its high fat content (the mono- and polyunsaturated fats) will boost the number on the scale. Plus, you’ll also be getting good amounts of fiber, magnesium, and protein Nuts (Cashews, almonds, pecans, brazil nuts, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds) – If you’re wondering what to eat to gain weight, it’s right there in front of you. Cashews, almonds, pecans, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, Brazil nuts, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds are all good for you.. They contain polyunsaturated fats that add healthy calories to your diet.