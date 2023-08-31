Home

Weight Gain With Cashews: Does Eating Kaju Really Lead to Weight Gain? 6 Myths About Dry Fruits Busted

Are dry fruits fattening? People with diabetes should not eat dry fruits? There are several such miss-conceptions surrounding how and when we should eat dry fruits and nuts. Read on to know the truth behind eating dry fruits.

Amidst the complexity of food labels & unfamiliar additives, nuts & dry fruits stand as nature’s simple & nutrient-dense treasures. These gifts from nature require no elaborate fanfare. Does eating dry fruits lead to weight gain> Is kaju healthy? There are several such nyths doing the rounds about eating nuts and dry fruits However, alongside their health benefits, misconceptions have taken root in the collective consciousness. It’s time to shed light on these inaccuracies & uncover the truth about these wholesome snacks.

DRY FRUITS AND NUTS – MYTHS AND FACTS

Myth 1: All Nuts & Dry Fruits Are Fattening

Fact: It’s high time we put this myth to rest. Yes, nuts & dry fruits contain fats but these fats are primarily the good kind – monounsaturated & polyunsaturated fats that are heart-healthy. In fact, these fats can contribute to weight management by promoting a sense of fullness & reducing the urge to overindulge.

Myth 2: Consuming Nuts Will Lead To Acne Breakouts

Fact: The notion that munching on nuts can lead to acne has been passed around, but scientific evidence to back this claim is, well, nutty. There’s no concrete link between nuts & those pesky pimples. If anything, nuts like almonds & walnuts are brimming with antioxidants, vitamins, & minerals that can actually promote clear & healthy skin. Just go ahead & crunch away without worrying about unsolicited breakouts.

Myth 3: Nuts & Dry Fruits Should Be Avoided By Diabetics

Fact:: It’s time to set this myth straight. If you’re managing diabetes, you don’t need to banish nuts & dry fruits from your plate. In fact, they can be valuable additions to your diet. Rich in healthy fats, fiber , & proteins, these snacks can help stabilize blood sugar levels & keep you feeling satisfied. Of course, portion control is key to preventing calorie overload.

Myth 4: Roasted Nuts Are Less Nutritious Than Raw Nuts

Fact: The sizzling debate over roasted vs. raw nuts comes down to this – while roasting might cause a minor loss of nutrients due to the exposure to high temperatures, it doesn’t render roasted nuts devoid of nutrition. Raw nuts do hold onto more of their inherent nutrients, including healthy fats & antioxidants. However, lightly roasteding nuts can still retain a significant portion of their nutritional value which makes them a delightful & nutritious option.

Myth 5: Cashews Are Unhealthy Because Of Their High Fat Content

Fact:: Let’s quash this myth once & for all. Yes, cashews boast a higher fat content compared to some other nuts, but don’t let that dissuade you. The majority of these fats are good-for-you monounsaturated fats that contribute to heart health. Cashews bring a wealth of essential nutrients to the table, including magnesium & copper, which play pivotal roles in maintaining bone health & supporting the immune system.

Myth 6: Dry Fruits are Loaded with Added Sugars

Fact: Not so fast – this myth is only partially true. While it’s accurate that some dried fruits may come with added sugars, it’s not a blanket rule. Many dried fruits, like raisins & apricots, derive their sweetness from their natural sugar content which makes them a wholesome choice. These natural sugars come bundled with dietary fiber, vitamins, & minerals that add to the overall nutritional value.

In a nutshell (pun intended), the truth behind nuts & dry fruits is far more enlightening than the myths that circulate. These miniature wonders offer a spectrum of health advantages, from promoting heart health to delivering essential nutrients.

