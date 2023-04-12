Home

Health

Weight Loss: 1 Low-Calorie Soup Recipe to Avoid Extra Fat on Your Body

You can surely gain weight when you consume more calories that actually you are burning it. Here's one low-calorie soup recipe to try at home.

Weight loss Tips: Weight-loss science is the process of calorie consumption and burning it. You can surely gain weight when you consume more calories that actually you are burning it. As per experts, it is essential to add some form of exercise in your day-to-day routine as it not only helps in calories reduction but also manages healthy weight. Along with workout, diet plays an essential role too. So for that, Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee shares 1 low-calorie soup recipe that can help prevent extra fat from your body.

Ingredients

1 celery stalk

1 medium-sized tomato

1 medium-sized carrot

2-3 garlic cloves

1 and half cup of vegetable stock

1 tsp of freshly ground pepper

1 tsp of oil

Salt to taste

Method

Chop celery, tomato, carrot and garlic fine

Saute in a tsp of oil

Add vegetable stock and pressure cook

Blend the ingredients after cooling them

Add lime and salt to taste

Serve hot

Why Celery is Essential in Soup?

Celery is rich in fibre and low in calorie and gives you a sense of fullness Celery also helps reduce uric acid Tomatoed are rich in lypopene, a potent anti-oxidant and helps in the detoxification of your body Celery appears to be a great food for those watching their weight. However, it is not the most delectable vegetable on the planet, and eating stalk after stalk of celery can easily feel more like a chore than a treat. Which is why we created this recipe which incorporates celery in a tomato soup. Swipe for the details on a slimming soup for weight watch

