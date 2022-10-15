Weight Loss Myths: Whatever you do, including starving yourself and adhering to fad diets, the scale doesn’t seem to change. However, people often succumb to certain weight loss misconceptions in their never-ending struggle to lose weight. A tight diet, calorie counting, exercise programs, regular sleep schedules, eliminating harmful foods, and other measures are required for weight loss.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Want To Lose Weight? Adding These Yellow Food Items To Your Diet Will Work Like Magic - Watch Video

If you're trying to lose weight, you may have heard from many individuals to cut out ghee from your diet. Since ghee contains fats, most individuals steer clear of it when trying to lose weight. But is giving up this good source of fat really necessary if you want to lose weight? Most people who want to lose weight try to minimize their carbohydrate intake, especially their rice intake. Ayurveda expert Dr Chaitali debunks three myths related to healthy weight loss.

3 WEIGHT LOSS-RELATED MYTHS DEBUNKED BY AYURVEDA EXPERT

1. Weight Loss Myth: GHEE Leads to Weight Gain

The best sort of ghee, in the expert's opinion, is cow ghee. According to Ayurveda, skipping ghee during your weight loss journey could harm your Agni (pitta dosha), which is crucial because having optimal digestion aids in weight reduction. Ghee is the best for pitta dosha imbalance. Ghee is a good fat that our bodies must have, therefore there is no need to worry about including it in your diet while trying to lose weight because of this.

2.Weight Loss Myth: Skipping RICE Makes You Slim

Rice does not have to be avoided if you want to lose weight. What matters is how much rice you can digest and which rice provides you with the most nutrition. Rice provides you with good carbs, protein, and fibres for improved nutrition. Decide carefully for improved gut health.

3. Weight Loss Myth: More CURD in The Diet, More Weight Lose

Curd can help you lose weight, however daily curd eating causes weight growth because it’s so difficult to digest. Additionally, the qualities of curd boost kapha dosha, which is one of the doshas that causes weight growth.

If you desire long-term, effective weight management, eating well and exercising for only a few weeks or even months won’t cut it. These routines need to turn into a way of life. Examining your eating habits and daily schedule honestly is the first step in making lifestyle adjustments. Two simple strategies—exercising and following a healthy diet—can help you lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.