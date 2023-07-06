Home

Health

Weight Loss: 5 Dietary Mistakes to Avoid When Trying to Lose That Extra Fat

Weight Loss: 5 Dietary Mistakes to Avoid When Trying to Lose That Extra Fat

Weight Loss Tips: There are several ways around the weight loss regime, but one should we mindful of few things that might do more harm than good.

Weight loss dietary mistakes to avoid (Unsplash)

Weight Loss: When we speak about weight loss, there are numerous ways and tricks and tips to go about it. It is although, a universal fact that weight loss journeys are different for different people. Firstly, it depends on the individual’s Body Mass Index. Second, it also is subjective as to how one wants to approach it. In the myriad of things that one may do about weight loss, getting stuck in the spiral is natural. Making mistakes is natural. There is a list of things one should eat, one should not eat. And making dietary mistakes is natural.

Trending Now

Here are a few things that we might try to do to lose weight but it only further slows down the process.

You may like to read

5 WEIGHT LOSS DIETARY MISTAKES TO AVOID

Say No to Crash Diets: Crash diet or rapid diet as it is called is something that one should put a stop to right away. Crash diets might help with quick weight loss but are hardly sustainable. It also may lead to health complications. Eating too many or too few calories is not advisable. there has to be a balance for a longer and sustainable weight loss. Skipping Meals: If you think that missing out on any meal might help with weight loss faster. It will not really unless it is balanced with a properly nutritious diet. However, it is never recommended to miss meals. When we skin meal, we might overeat in the next one and overeating slows the weight loss process. Cutting Out on Food: Yes, when on a weight loss regime, we have to avoid eating certain type of food. The dietician often suggests a meal plan. But, letting go of food groups entirely is not considered a healthy practice. Not Drinking Enough: Staying hydrated is the golden rule for weight loss, exercise or just for staying healthy. Drinking water or increasing the right intake of fluid helps to flush out the toxins from the body. This further aids withs digestion helps to fight fatigue and keeps the body levelled with nutrients and electrolytes. Neglecting Fiber: Fiberous food is essential to help with digestion, weight management and keeps the body nutrient rich. Neglecting fibre is a common dietary mistake that should be mindful of for weight loss. Lack of Mela Planning: When we say meal planning, it means the proper schedule of meals, what to eat and how much to consume. One should have their portion sized all figured out to avoid hunger pangs or overeating. a balance of food with all nutrients helps with metabolism that fastens the process of weight loss.

These are just few mistakes that many of us make. Drinking sweetened beverages, having fried-fatty food, etc all hampers weight loss. One should eat and plan meals properly. It is always best to consult a professional nutritionist of a dietician to help chart out a proper meal plan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES