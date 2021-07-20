Weight Loss: 5 Fancy Street Food Items You Can Eat Without Worrying of Gaining Extra Kilos

Street food is often considered unhealthy, but if you are a big-time foodie then saying no to it can be a daunting task. Sticking to a diet is a tough feat and requires a lot of determination. It gets difficult to resist when craving for a particular street food trigger. But did you know street food can be healthy too?Also Read - Farhan Akhtar’s Incredible Body Transformation: From Hardcore Training To Perfecting Boxing For Toofaan, Fans Are All Stun

Here, we list 5 street foods that are loaded with nutrition and can help you in your weight loss journey too.

Paneer Tikka

Packed with minerals and vitamins, paneer tikka is one of the healthiest options. Did you know 100 gm of paneer has 83 mg of calcium? It is a great source of protein. It is a healthier option than any fried snack and you can also save many calories. Also Read - 3 Servings of Whole Grains Can Reduce Waist Size And Lower Heart Disease Risk

Soya Chaap

If you wish to indulge in street food, then try to indulge in Soya Chaap. The plant-based protein is high in protein and is loved by vegetarians. Also Read - Biggest Workout Mistakes You Are Probably Making Everyday, Expert Talks About Its Dangerous Side-Effects

Moong Daal Cheela

One of the most loved breakfast staples, Moong Daal Cheela is nutritious and delicious. This savory pancake is packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, protein, and fibre, which will keep you full for a long time and can satisfy your tastebuds at the same time.

Paneer Sandwich

The versatile and the most delicious paneer sandwich is a great option for dieters and non-dieters. It is loaded with protein, calcium, iron, and many other nutrients. The comforting food is delicious and curbs the cravings too.

Sprouts chaat/ Dal Moth

In your weight loss journey, it is important to keep a check on your protein intake. Sprouts chaat, dal moth chaat is screaming healthy! Mix corn, sprouts, tomatoes, onions, and spices. It will keep your hunger pangs at bay. This recipe is filled with proteins.