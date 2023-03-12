Home

Weight Loss: 6 Essential Nutrients To Include In Your Diet For Reducing Extra Fat

Weight Loss: Weight loss is no cake walk. What we eat plays a vital role during this regime to shed extra fat.

Weight Loss Nutrients: Are you on some weight loss regime or maybe planning to shed hose extra kilos for a healthier lifestyle? If yes, then here is something that you could add to your diet chart. Weight loss is not that easy and requires lot of dedication and endurance. There are several diet plan option available but everything at the end is subjective to one’s own body requirements. However, this diet regime must include certain essential nutrients that could further aid the process of shedding extra kilos and extra fat. There is not just one food that fulfils the requirement but a combination and variety of nutrients that the body needs.

One must also take note that nutrients requirement depends on person’s age, sex, body weight and few other things. Therefore, it is better to seek help form professional nutritionist.

Here are 5 essential nutrients a body requires:

1.Fibers: Fibrous food is good for digestion. Good metabolism helps accelerate weight loss. This is why experts suggest adding a good amount of fiber in our weight loss diet to promote digestion and metabolism, further accelerating weight loss.

Food: nuts, dal, whole grain, green vegetables et al.

2.Proteins: Proteins help fill the stomach and reduce food cravings for a long time. When it comes to weight loss, a high-protein diet can have powerful and beneficial effects. These include lower levels of hunger hormones and cravings, increased satiety and even a greater number of calories burned

Food: eggs, dal, chicken, whole grains (oats, ragi etc) and more.

3.Vitamin C: Vitamin C help to detox the body and flush out the toxins.Vitamin C is a water-soluble nutrient that supplies antioxidants to the body and is important for eye health as well.

Vitamin C rich food: orange, amla, citrus fruits

4.Potassium: As reported by NDTV, study published in the journal Nutrient found that an increased intake of dietary potassium helped achieve reduction in BMI, which might further aid weight loss. That’s not all. Potassium also helps speed up metabolic process that plays an important role in shedding those extra kilos.

Potassium rich food: nuts, chana, flax seeds, rajma

5.Iron: Iron also helps to carry oxygen to cells which further may help burn fat. Therefore, an iron rich diet is good for weight loss regime.

Iron rich food: green vegetables, beetroot, dry fruits

