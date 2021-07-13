Weight Loss And Alcohol: When you are trying to lose weight, it is important to keep a track of alcohol intake too. Whether you drink occasionally or over the weekend with your besties, it is important to know that going overboard with alcohol can sabotage your weight loss plan altogether. Did you know that alcohol can impact your weight in many ways? Na, not just calories, there is science behind it.Also Read - Can a Cup of Coffee Per Day Reduce Risk of Catching COVID-19? Find Out!

As reported by Eat This, Not That! A study was published by a team of researchers in Spain that analyzed the health effects of alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients, the researchers examined beer-associated effects on cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors to identify a consumption level that can be considered moderate. Also Read - Mango Benefits: 5 Incredible Reasons to Include Mango in Your Summer Diet Right Away

The researchers found that if you are on your weight loss journey and still wish to enjoy alcoholic beverages then you should stick to a particular amount of alcohol that will not derail your weight loss plans. Beer can make you gain weight and has an effect on waist circumference in men. A pint of beer has 150 calories and other hard drinks are high in sugar content which can lead to weight gain and can directly impact your gut health. Alcohol consumption increases the craving for unhealthy food too. Were you aware that alcohol consumption also leads to a disturbed sleep cycle, impacts your organs and your sex hormones? Also Read - 5 Reasons Why Soy is Good For You

So, what is the exact amount of alcohol you should consume when trying to lose weight?

According to Eat This, Not That report, the daily amounts of beer greater than or equal to 500 milliliters—that is, about 16.9 ounces—can impact your weight loss journey. The study, however, suggests that such small servings may not quench your sipping feeling. The findings say that if you are on your weight loss journey and if it has been a struggle then alcohol should not be on your mind.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote consuming alcohol at all. We strictly advise against it with or without any health condition.