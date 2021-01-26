Anyone who wants to kick start their fitness journey is often confused about the process. From questions ranging from how much calorie can one consume to lose weight to how much should one workout to shed those extra kilos and what not! It’s understandable that weight loss cannot happen overnight and it is a process. It can take months and sometimes years to reach your desired body shape. If you are confused too about from where to begin and how to go about it, then we have answered few most common questions. Also Read - Guava Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Add This Fruit to Your Winter Diet

How much should you walk in a day? Also Read - Ketogenic Diet For Weight Loss: Works Best in Small Doses But Harmful in Long Run

Walking is the most common and an excellent form of exercise that can help you lose weight and reach other health benefits. As per Healthline, the number of calories you burn walking depends on numerous factors, especially your weight and walking speed. Walking 1 hour each day can help you burn calories and lose weight. Also Read - Coronavirus: 5 COVID-19 Symptoms That Won’t Seem to go

How much calorie should you eat per day?

When you are trying to lose weight, a general thumb rule is to cut your calorie intake. As per the website, one should reduce their calorie intake to 500 calories than your body needs to maintain your current weight. It depends on various factors including age, height, weight, metabolic health and other reasons.

Can cardio help lose weight faster?

Cardio is touted to be one of the effective method to shed the weight. But it is important to know that you should not do cardio when you are empty stomach.

How can one effectively lose kilos when you have limited time?

It is important to understand that losing weight cannot happen overnight. With sedentary lifestyle and deadlines, one hardly gets time to workout. You can opt for high interval training (HIIT) or moderately brisk exercises including jogging which can help in weight loss and has proven effective over the years.

How Much Carb Should You Eat at Once?

Many research has said that a low carbohydrate diet has proven effective for weight loss. If you reduce the carb intake in your diet, you automatically start losing weight. The number of carbs a person should eat in a day depends on their age, sex, body type, and activity levels as per Healthline. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Daily Value (DV) for carbs is 300 grams per day when eating a 2,000-calorie diet (2).