New Delhi: At a time, when we are cooped up inside our homes, owing to the spiraling coronavirus cases in the country, and leading a sedentary lifestyle – weight loss becomes a huge concern. Doesn't it? So, if you are planning to loose those extra kilos, then you should check out these research-backed facts, that will definitely help you understand about the weight loss journey better.

Weight loss may protect against severe COVID19 infection

Wondering how weight loss and COVID19 are related? Here's how. Associate professor and pediatric endocrinologist at the University of Michigan and the co-author of November 2020 issue of Endocrinology study, Kanakadurga Singer, believes, "Bringing your weight down may not help you avoid COVID-19 completely, but it can certainly play a role in reducing the chances you'll have severe complications if you get it." Even according to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, inactive patients are more likely to require intensive care, and die compared to those who had consistently met physical activity guidelines. The study revealed that a sedentary lifestyle is associated with more severe COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of dying from the viral disease. So, pull up your socks and start working out!

Age doesn’t matter when it comes to weight loss

As you all know, irrespective of any age, weight loss certainly improves one's immunity levels which in turn helps fight COVID19 infection. According to a study in Clinical Endocrinology, age does not play any significant role in determining your weight loss successes. All one needs is to maintain a healthy diet and the undying motivation to achieve a healthy body. In today's time, this is extremely pertinent.

Alcohol consumption causes weight gain

Who doesn’t love chilled beer in a hot summer day? However, you need to cut down on the alcohol consumption if you are looking to shed some extra kilos. While heavy alcohol consumption is considered bad for health and also for people looking to lose weight, as per a research presented at a conference hosted by the European Association for the Study of Obesity, even low amounts of alcohol consumption can lead to weight gain. So, it’s time to say bye to that glass of beer!

Electronic devices aid in weight loss

Keeping a track of your weight loss journey is always a wise choice. According to a research review published in the journal Obesity, resorting to various digital devices to track your calories, activities, sleep, and mood among others is a very effective way to stay motivated and shed those extra kilos.

Skipping meals is a big NO!

Yes, you read that right. It’s not always true that you need to starve to lose weight. Not at all! Sometimes sitting at home all day (currently due to the COVID19 restrictions) also makes us want to eat less. Also, many of us often choose to keep our breakfast heavy and skip dinners. But according to a study published in the journal Nutrients, it was found that the last meal of the day plays a bigger role than the first. The study evaluated 25000 university students and found that those who skipped dinner gained 10% more weight than those who didn’t.