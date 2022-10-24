Diwali 2022 is on October 24, Monday but the festive week begins five days ahead of Diwali. The festival of lights is the season of binge eating. It also means gaining weight as you can’t miss eating tasty sweets and English desserts. Diwali is binge eating for most of us, but if not done mindfully, it can cause many health issues. Here’s how you can stop yourself from going overboard! Ashok Rawat, Personal Training, Premium Coach, FITTR shares quick tips to avoid gaining weight this festive season.Also Read - Diwali 2022 Health Tips: 10 Ayurvedic Principles to Follow For Guilt-Free Festive Season

5 TIPS TO MAINTAIN YOUR WEIGHT THIS DIWALI