Weight Loss: Losing weight is nothing less than a herculean's task. It takes immense effort, dedication and hard work to lose weight. You need to make sure that you're regularly exercising and keep an eye on your diet. However, in some cases, people experience hair loss too. Hair loss can occur due to nutrient deficiencies.

Crash Diet

A lot of studies has found a connection between a crash diet and hair loss. Just like the body requires proteins, an adequate amount of calories and nutrients, hair too require the same. With insufficient nutrients and proteins, hair loss can take place. People who follow crash diets tend to experience calorie restriction, nutrient deficiencies and psychological stress. All these are connected with hair loss.

According to a 2015 study, 180 women were found to experience iron deficiency and psychological stress. In eight cases, crash diets were the reason.

Low Protein Diet

For hair growth, the amino acid is important as it helps in building protein and strengthening hair health. For the production of keratin, the amino acid is important. These are the main structural components of the protein of hair. Protein malnutrition can occur when enough protein intake does not take place. This leads to loss of hair. Your diet must contain enough amount of protein.

Weight Loss Surgeries

Rapid weight loss can lead to hair loss. This can cause deficiencies like vitamins, protein and minerals. As per the study conducted in 2018, 50 people underwent sleeve gastrectomy, a surgical procedure that can remove a large portion of the stomach. In that 56% of people, observed hair loss and most of them were women. However, people lost hair who had lower levels of zinc and vitamin B12 before and after surgery.

Restrictive Diet

In a restrictive diet, the entire food group is cut. This can lead to hair loss and result in nutrient deficiency and stress. Hair loss like iron, zinc, protein, selenium and another essential fatty acid.

How to Prevent Hair Loss When Shedding Those Extra Kilos?

Hair loss can be caused due to nutritional deficiencies. This can lead to rapid losing weight. Hence, it is important to follow a healthy and sustainable diet rather than practising crash and restrict diet to shed those extra kilos. Crash diets are harmful as they can affect your mental health and can lead to quick weight regaining.

A balanced diet can help in preventing nutrient deficiency and this can lead to the strengthening of hair. If you’re going through weight loss surgery, make sure to include and maintain vitamin B12 levels, iron and zinc. This will help in preventing post-surgery hair loss.