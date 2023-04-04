Home

Weight Loss Diet: 3 Food Experiments You Can Enjoy Without Getting Fat

Here are weight-loss-friendly food experiments to try at home as suggested by Nutritionist.

Weight Loss Diet: When you are eating calorie consciously, it’s important to choose your ingredients well. It’s often a misconception that only certain foods or specific items on your plate can help you slim down faster. While all foods have weight loss benefitting properties, mixing food together can help you harness the best nutrients and get to your goal faster. Nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar suggests few food experiments to try as they include healthy fats and won’t make your belly fat.

Bring back these 3 fats in your daily diet –

Tadka in kacchi ghaani oils (cold pressed or filtered)

Coconut as garnishing, chutney, etc.

Cashews as mid-meal or with milk before sleeping

1. Tadka in kacchi ghaani oils –

Use oils native to your region – e.g. mustard for north and north east India, groundnut or til for central and western and coconut for Kerela. Our native recipes are fine tuned to the fatty acid and nutrient composition of our oils and to make the best out of what we eat, we have to follow it in totality. No jumping on the bandwagon of “heart healthy” or other such promises made by refined vegetable, rice bran, safflower or similar oils. Avoid oil free or fat free at all costs.

And kacchi ghani (cold pressed) because then it means that oil is extracted at a lower temperature and therefore fatty acids, vitamins and other nutrients are intact. Very important for diabetics to have traditional oils.

2. Coconut as garnishing, chutney, etc

From supporting gut health to helping you calm your nerves to soothing digestion, there isn’t one thing that it can’t do. The fact that its anti-bacterial, anti-viral, is an added bonus. If you are the type that gets UTI every summer, don’t forget the coconut. So garnish your food with it, turn it into laddoos and barfis, make chutneys out of it, have the coconut malai and even the dry coconut with jaggery or just peanuts.

3. Cashews as mid-meal or with milk before sleeping

Other than the good fat, it’s rich in minerals, amino acids and vitamins. The amino acids help, among other things, in the production of serotonin, the natural sleeping pill whose only side effect is a stable, happy mood the next day. The magnesium helps the nerves to relax. Its tryptophan (an amino acid) and vitamin B combination help make kaju a natural anti-depressant. It’s the summer nut and you can eat the cashew fruit too (super rich in Vit C).

