Weight Loss Diet: 5 Food Combinations That Can Help You Reduce Extra Fat

Weight Loss Diet: Food plays a vital role when some one is on a journey towards weight loss. What to eat, what to not eat is a question that differs person to person; however, is important to know.

Weight Loss Diet: Cutting on carbs, endeavouring to shed extra kilos is no cake walk. Taking on a weight loss regime is surely not that easy because it requires sacrificing on you favourite junk food, changing comfortable yet sedentary lifestyle and keeping that procrastination and laziness at bay and having good discipline and endurance when it comes to exercising and making food choices. Food plays a pivotal role in the journey towards weight loss. Certain combination of food effects the body. It is a common practise that is believed to be associated with benefits or adverse effects on body subjected to kinds of food one combines.

How do we identify these choices? First of all, body requirements may differ from person to person. It may be different for different people is based on their age, sex, body weight and other needs. It is always best consult a good nutritionist or a doctor for informed choices. However, there are few generic combination based of nutrients that one may incorporate suiting their needs and body.

A good combination of nutrients can fend off your untimely cravings, help you stay full longer and help in burning calories faster.

Weight Loss Diet: 5 Food Combinations To Include

Stick to Your Greens: According t0 Wbmd, spinach, kale salads are packed with nutrients and are low in calories. When topped with avocado, it will help you stay full longer, help abosrb veggie nutrients and has antioxidants too. Green Tea and Lemon: Green tea is known to be a healthy beverage. It has antioxidants called catechins that fastens burning of calories, is a low calorie drink and helps to regulate blood sugar and blood pressure levels too. A squeeze of lemon with its vitamin c properties is just like cherry on top for a healthy drink. Fruits ,Vegies plus Healthy fat: Olive oil, is one of the healthier oil options and when combined with fruits and veggies it may help in the process of weight loss. Oatmeals With Berries: Oatmeal is a healthier breakfast alternative that is rich in nutrients and may help in weight loss too. Oatmeal with berries is a good option to start your day. Berries are also one of the fruits that can help reduce extra fat as they have soluble fibre and other nutrients. Chia Seeds Pudding: These small seeds are packed with good nutritious qualities. It is a good healthy breakfast supplement , especially if your lookin at weight loss. It is highly fibrous, rich on omega 3 fatty acid and is a plant based protein.

This is generic information on food combination for weight loss regime and are no alternatives to professional advise of doctors and nutritionists. Therefore, consume food as per your body requirements.

