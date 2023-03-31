Home

Weight Loss Diet: 5 Healthy Breakfast Options To Help You Shed Extra Fat

Breakfast is the first meal of the day and why not begin the day with a healthy start with some of these Indian receipes.

Healthy breakfast: There is a famous saying that one must eat breakfast like a king. Being the first meal of the day, it is important that we have a healthy and energetic beginning. Especially, if one is on a weight loss regime, a disciplined and healthy breakfast is a must. Every day, there is the burning question of what do we eat for breakfast or lunch pr dinner. Fret not, we have some of the most amazing and healthy breakfast alternatives to try. However, one must note that a weight loss regime is very subjective. It depends on an individual’s weight, BMI, and other requirements of proteins, vitamins etc. While these are generic healthy food options, it is always better to consult a professional for proper advise as per your respective body requirement.

1.Cheela

Moong Dal or besan ka cheela is one of the first India n brekfast that pops in the head. It is high in protein and is beneficial for muscles. burning calories glucose regulation etc. As it is rich in protein, it keeps the stomach full for longer.

2.Idli

This light and puffy south Indian dish is one of the healthiest breakfast options to cook. It is fermented, and steamed making it low in calories and great for weight loss. It has fiber and iron content that helps to reduce mid-meal craving. It is good for absorption and for digestion as well. There are various ways one can cook idli.

3. A Sprout Salad

If you are someone who cannot have a heavy breakfast, or cannot each much in the morning, then sprout salad is the answer for you. It is light and pretty healthy too. It has important nutrients, fibers, proteinsmanganese, mangnesium etc. You can also add some chopped onions, tomatoes, squeeze a lemon, add chaat masala to make it a little tangier taste.

4.Poha

A popular Indian breakfast, it is a great healthy alternative. Easy to make, it has healthy carbs, helps control blood sugar, and is easily digestible too.You can cook it as per your customised taste buds- a litlle spicey or bland or the original one.

5. Scrambled eggs

Eggs are a great source of proteins and are highly nutrients rich. Add some herbs, veggies and make it a much more healthy and tasty.

So, now have a full week planned with variety of healthy breakfast alternatives for your weight loss regime!

Note: This is general info information about weight loss and good healthy breakfast ideas and is no substitute for professional nutritionist or dieticians advise.

