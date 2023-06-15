Home

Weight Loss Diet: 8 Veggies to Add on Your Summer Plate For Reducing Extra Fat

Weight loss diet requires a balanced portion of all nutrients which is subjective to individual's body requirement.

Weight loss is not an easy journey to embark upon. What we eat, our physical exercise, or our lifestyle, everything affects our weight loss path. During Summer, people tend to sweat more. Therefore, it is important to stay hydrated and increase your intake of more fluids. In addition to fluids, one should also try to incorporate food that is hydrating for the body and may help to keep the body temperature cooler. Diet plays an important role when trying to shed that unhealthy weight. For weight loss, it is important to eat food with rich nutrients such as vitamins, protein or fiber, etc.

Weight Loss Diet: Vegetables to Help Reduce Extra Fat

Bottle Gourd:- Bottle Gourd or Lauki is not everyone’s favourite vegetable. But it is a highly nutritious veggie to add to your meal because it contains 92% water. The best thing about this is it has zero per cent fat and is very low in calories. Cucumber:- Cucumber is a common food to eat during summer to keep yourself hydrated. Cucumber contains 96% water and the rest is fiber. It ranks as one of the healthiest foods to consume. Besides this, it is rich in nutrients such as vitamin K, magnesium, and potassium. Capsicum:-Capsicum has a spicy taste which adds a unique flavor to your food. This improves your metabolism, reduces fat, and helps to relieve the pain. Ladyfinger:- Another vegetable to add to your weight loss diet is lady finger. It is rich in fiber, both soluble and insoluble, with plenty of antioxidants which is good for diabetes and heart patients. Leafy Greens:- Green vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, etc. These vegetables are rich in nutrients and low in calories. Water-rich nutrients make them good for your summer diet. Bitter Gourd:- Karela is very famous for its bitter taste in Indian households. But if you leave taste out of the box it is a very good vegetable for weight loss as it kills the fat cells. Tomato:-It is rich in nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and protein. Tomato has high water content and is low in calories. It also has Vitamin C which boosts our immune system. Carrot:– Carrot is very good for people who want to reduce weight because it is low in calories. It contains Vitamin A and also has fiber which does not digest quickly and keeps your hunger at bay.

For weight loss, one should not forget that food and dieting are not the only things you need to look at. But you have to make sure to exercise properly and improve your lifestyle. In today’s stressful life, a healthy diet is the only way to lead a healthy and long life.

