Weight Loss Diet For Women: 6 Superfoods to Include in Your Diet to Shed Those Extra Kilos Quickly

Weight Loss Diet For Women: There are a number of variables at play, including your body type, lifestyle, metabolic rate, and most crucially, the quantity and quality of your physical activity and food. There are some foods that can assist you in losing weight in a healthy way since they are calorie- and nutrient-rich. These superfoods are great health and fitness partners because they include high levels of vitamins, protein, fibre, micronutrients, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants while being low in calories. Atmantan Wellness Centre Founder Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur shared superfoods that aid weight loss for women. These superfoods not only give your body all the vitamins and minerals it needs, but they also include certain substances that may quicken the pace at which you burn fat.

6 SUPERFOODS FOR WOMEN TO SHED THOSE EXTRA KILOS:

Fruits: Including fruits such as grapefruit, apples (low in calories, rich in Vitamins A, B C and K ), blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries (rich in Vitamins and minerals and are anti-inflammatory in nature that in turn reduce blood pressure, and lower cholesterol) and, stone fruits like plums, peaches, nectarines and apricots (these are rich in Vitamins A, C, K, minerals, have low Glycaemic index scores and have phenolic compounds that combat obesity). Seeds: Including seeds such as pumpkin, flax, chia, sunflower and hemp seeds are all rich in fibre, omega 3, vitamin and minerals rich and enhance metabolism. Nuts: Include nuts such as almonds, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, pistachios, walnuts, pecans, pine nuts and cashews are all recommended for weight loss. These nuts are rich in fibre, good fats, protein, vitamins and minerals, but need to be eaten in small quantities only as they are high in calories. Seasonal Vegetables: Including vegetables such as kale, bell peppers, broccoli, beans, tomatoes, cauliflower, spinach, and other green leafy vegetables are all great for weight loss as these like other superfoods are high in fibre and water and low in calories. Eggs: Including eggs which are rich in fat, protein, and vitamins B6, B12, D and other minerals. Having eggs for breakfast also minimizes the need for between-meal snacks because it can keep you full. Gluten-free Grains: Including grains such as quinoa and oats along with legumes like chickpeas, kidney beans, pinto and black beans are all high in protein and minerals.

