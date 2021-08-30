Weight Loss Tips: A weight-loss journey will be incomplete without the mentioning of rice. A lot of people have been advised to stop eating rice to help lose weight. Calorie deficit leads to major help in losing weight. You need to burn more calories than you consume.Also Read - How Effective is Consumption of Almonds for Losing Weight?

Rice is rich in Vitamin B and low in fat. It is a staple food for a lot of households as it is versatile in nature, cheap cost and can be cooked easily. A lot of people detest white rice as it is full of calories and starch.

If on Weight Loss Diet, How to Eat Rice?

According to experts, if you are on a weight loss diet, you have to make sure that you burn fewer calories on a daily basis and create a calorie deficit. People do not prefer rice as it is rich in calories and carbohydrates. However, it is not entirely necessary to remove the intake of rice altogether. Rice is rich in vitamin B, gluten-free and easily digestible. You need to keep the quantity in mind as it depends on how much you consume.

If on Weight Loss Diet, What are the Ways to Eat Rice?

Quantity of Rice Consumed

It is better to avoid mixing rice with cream or frying. Lesser calories can be attained by boiling rice with just water. This helps in reducing the starch present in the rice. Skip the in take of carbs in meals before or after eating rice.

Include Lots of Vegetables

Since you have not eaten any carbs, rice can make you feel hungry. With roasted or grilled vegetables, you can avoid the hunger pang as the veggies are high in fibre and protein. You can eat rice along with broccoli, beans, chicken or turkey breasts.

Low-Calorie Cooking Methods

Calories play a vital role in reducing weight. Hence, do not fry or cook it in cream. Try boiling the rice as it has lesser calories.

With regular exercise and a controlled diet, you can lose weight without compromising on essential food intake. A diet for weight loss should have all the healthy and nutritious food elements.