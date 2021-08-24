Weight Loss Tips: There are a few beverages that will keep you full for a longer duration of time. However, there is no quick way to lose weight or any drinks and beverages, leading to immediate weight loss. Certain beverages will prevent you from eating excess calories throughout the day.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips And Precautions: How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar in Diet to Lose Extra Kilos

Not only will these prevent you from eating excess calories but also boost your metabolism. This will in return help you burn your calories more efficiently.

We have curated a list of beverages that will keep you satiated for a longer duration of time and also help you in your journey of weight loss.

Water

As it is known, water is the best option for weight loss. It fills your stomach and prevents you from overeating and is also calorie-free. According to a study in 2019, an increase in water intake has led to a loss in body weight to 5.15%.

Green Tea

Green tea is a rich source of catechins and caffeine that has the power to boost metabolism. According to research, caffeine might help burn fat and increase the number of calories that you will burn while you rest. Not only this, as per a small study in 2005, overweight and obese people were found consuming green tea mixed with 150 milligrams of caffeine for three months. This was linked to loss of more weight and fat loss. This also led to a reduction in waist circumference.

Black Tea

Just like green tea, black tea too has healthy nutrients like antioxidants and polyphenols. These help in reducing the risk of obesity. According to a review done in 2018, tea that contains polyphenols reduces the absorption of fats and sugar. This leads to a decrease in calorie intake and hence support weight loss.

Kefir

Kefir is basically a fermented diary. It contains almost 61 strains of healthy probiotics. Erin Kenney, RD, CEO of Nutrition Rewired said,” Probiotics have been shown to reduce weight and belly fat due to the role they play in insulin resistance, inflammation, and fat storage.” As per the study done in 2016, a significant weight reduction can be seen when overweight and obese people included two servings of kefir drinks along with their dairy-rich, non-calorie diet for 8 months. There was a reduction in waist circumference too for people who consumed it as compared to people who did not.

Protein Shakes

Whey protein, soy protein, egg white protein, casein protein, pea protein have significantly helped in weight loss. These protein shakes helps you satiated for a longer duration and burns more calories as they take more energy for your body to digest.

According to a 2014 review, digestive protein can help in increasing the rate of burning calories. They burn up to 15% to 30% whereas carbs and fats can only increase the speed by 3 to 10%. High protein diets tend to burn more calories as compared to other diets.

Black Coffee

Coffee has been an example of how appetite and calorie intake can decrease and on the whole, it increases the speed to burn the calories for the rest of the day. According to a small study in 2020, drinking four cups of coffee a day for 24 weeks can be associated with reducing body fat in overweight adults by 4%.

Apple Cider Vinegar

According to Gillespie, acetic acid can boost metabolism. This ingredient is present in apple cider vinegar. Not only this, it also helps in keeping the stomach full by slowing down the rate of food consumption. This will also prevent eroding your enamel.

Vegetable Juice

Vegetable juice carries fibre content which helps in reducing weight. Although, eating vegetables is much preferred. Leptin is a hormone that is released by the fat cells and is linked with obesity. Vegetable juice helps in decreasing leptin.

A lot of experts have suggested that the effective way of losing weight has to be through proper eating, sleep schedule and regular exercise.