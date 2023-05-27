Home

Health

Weight Loss For Women: 5 Ways to Reduce Extra Fat After Menopause

Weight Loss For Women: 5 Ways to Reduce Extra Fat After Menopause

Women sometime face challenges to maintain their healthy weight after menopause. Here are few tips and tricks to be mindful and engage in a healthy weight loss regime

Weight Loss For Women: 5 Ways to Reduce Extra Fat After Menopause (Freepik)

Menstrual cycle to menopause, the health cycles of women have different requirements at different stages. There are a lot of hormonal changes, that women experience due to the onset and offset of menstrual cycles. As women near their 40s-50s, it is usually the time when the menstrual cycles tend to come to a halt altogether and this phase is called menopause. They have several symptoms and amidst all this, managing weight becomes a challenge. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, ” it is true that after Menopause, women find it difficult to lose weight. Many women begin to gain weight around menopause. Therefore it is more important for women to eat right at menopause and do some weight-bearing exercises if they want to maintain an ideal weight and stay in good health.”

Menopause means not having menstrual cycles for 12 months and during this time weight loss becomes a challenge. Meanwhile, some women complain of gaining weight too.

You may like to read

Why Weight Loss is Difficult During Menopause?

Due to the fluctuation of hormones, the body tends to store fat.

Apart from this, insulin resistance also may affect the weight loss process

Poor sleep cycles are connected to weight gain

According to Healthline, What’s more, fat storage shifts from the hips and thighs to the abdomen during menopause. This increases the risk of metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease

Weight loss Tips for Menopause

Selecting a protein-rich and good fat rich diet,

Include fish, tofu, avocados, coconut oil, chicken, paneer, flaxseeds in your diet.

Reduce stress level. This can be achieved by indulging in yoga, pranayam, practising silence, meditation etc. It helps to calm the mind and body.

Correcting insulin resistance by following a low carb, high fibre, moderate protein diet along with doing weight-bearing exercises.

Drink ample of water.

Make sure you get a good night’s sleep everyday. This will be beneficial in the weight loss regime and also is good for mnetla health as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES