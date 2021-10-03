It is important that you do not lose out on your favourite dish while you are on your quest for a weight-loss journey. People tend to cut out their favourite dish and stick to dishes that they dislike but they consume it for the sake of doing it.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: With No Exercise, And PCOS, Khyati Rupani Loses 40 Kilos

Nmami Agarwal, a renowned nutritionist answers all the queries. Taking it to Instagram, she debunks all the myths and clears the air of miscommunication. Along with it, she also talks about the 80/20 rule. Her caption reads," 80/20 rule to achieve your health goals in a more sustainable way!"

Check out the Instagram Post Here:



She begins the video by assuring people that things will take time. Eating patterns will also change with time.

She then introduces the concept of 80/20. She says that if you eat nutritiously 80% of the time and 20%, you can indulge, you will still be able to achieve your health goals.

“If you want to eat the food you enjoy eating, eat it. Do not force yourself into eating greens just for the sake of having it,” says nutritionist Nmami. She continues,” Sometimes it is okay to indulge and go easy on yourself.”

It is important that you indulge guilt-free.