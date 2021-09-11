Weight Loss Tips: According to researches and studies, antioxidants help reduce fat. They also have numerous health benefit that makes the weight-loss journey easy and successful. Food consumption has been affected by the growing need of looking slim and trim on social media handles like Instagram and Facebook. Celebrities and actors are posting about their wellness routine and regime and the youth is following that. What they do not often think is body types are different and what works for one, may not work the same for you.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 10 Kgs, Got Rid of Depression by Eating Eggs And Non-Veg Food

But technology has made our lives easy. With the growing need to losing weight, antioxidants are highly recommended to people. We have curated five popular and healthy anti-oxidant rich food to help you during your weight-loss journey.

Green Tea

Green tea in the weight-loss journey is a staple and important. The journey is not complete without green tea. It has healthy compounds called catechin, which helps in reducing weight. They also have metabolism-boosting and cancer-fighting benefits. Along with it, it also has traces of potassium. Green tea is of two types: green tea-caffeine and non-caffeine induced green tea. The former helps in burning calories while you are resting.

Black Tea

After green tea, people often turn to black tea during their weight-loss journey. Both black tea and green tea help reduce weight. The only nutritional benefit is the difference in the oxidation process that black tea undergoes. It helps cancel the impact of a high-fat meal on blood pressure.

Vegetable Juice

This juice is rich in fibre. They have a vital role in fat reduction while sleeping or performing regular exercise. People can tend to lose sleep due to overeating and that does not help in fat reduction. Vegetables like beets, carrots, tomatoes and green leafy vegetables help in delivering minerals, vitamins and keeping the hydration level intact.

Nuts

Nuts are high in fat and calories and quench your hunger fever with a lot of health benefits. It is way healthier than junk food and also helps in preventing people from unhealthy stuff. Nuts are ready to eat and easily accessible in the market. Due to oils present in them, only limited quality is prescribed by the health experts. however, due to its healthy proteins and minerals, it is highly in demand.

Blueberries

It is a shrub and has an 85% water consumption. They are a rich source of carbohydrates, high in fibre, vitamin C and K. Blueberries are also low in calories. They have the potential to reduce the antioxidant level present in the body. They protect help in the human body before damaging and allowing the entry of cholesterol into a human’s body. For people suffering from blood pressure and diabetic issues, the consumption of blueberry can be helpful.