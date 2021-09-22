Liquid Diet For Weight Loss: Losing weight is one of the Herculean’s tasks. It is not easy. It is a process that requires hard work, dedication, and determination. It is a mixture of intensive workouts and dietary restrictions. Along with it, it requires strict discipline and monitoring of the entire process. A lot of people prefer different diets to reduce weight. Some say that a liquid diet alone helps in shedding the extra kilos.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 4 Ways How Eating Pears Can Help in Shedding Those Extra Kilos

India.com spoke to Priya Palan, a dietitian at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, who gave a clear response to the liquid diet dilemma. She believes that one dietary plan alone cannot make both ends meet and a weight-loss journey varies from a person to person. If plan A dietary has worked out for one person does not mean the same plan will work out for the other person.

"When we are following a weight loss diet/journey, there has to be a balance of all the energy. The increase in energy of the physical activity of a person leads to burning off the excess fat. As far as the weight loss program goes, there will always be a plateau, a point where the diet needs to be modified. It depends on the situation if the person has to change the weight loss program or restrict the calories diet. Liquid diet is suggested depending on the person and the weight loss situation," said Priya.

Weight Loss: What is Liquid Diet?

A diet that is in the liquid state at room temperature falls under a liquid diet. The liquid diet depends highly on the chemical condition of the person. The consistency also changes from time to time, depending upon the person and their digestive system.

Weight Loss: When Should You Switch to Liquid Diet?

According to Priya, switching to a liquid diet depends on the person and their need. For reducing calories, a different diet schedule should be followed and for gastric concerns, a different diet chart. Hence, it depends on the person and the clinical condition.

Is Liquid Diet More Effective Than Other Diets?

The nutritionist said, “There is no one perfect diet to any individual. There is always an individualised look as we speak. A person needs to look into one’s own need and requirement and then plan the diet accordingly.” She also said that a person has to follow other eating habits and not just stick to diet plans alone. Lifestyle too plays an important part in the weight loss journey. There may be times where the diet plans need to be changed. However, a liquid diet alone may not achieve successful weight-loss results.

What are the Positives and Negatives of Liquid Diet?

Talking first about the positive, liquid diet helps a person stay hydrated. It provides a good amount of water and nutrients to keep a person hydrated throughout the day. Even while travelling, instead of taking bowlful meals, liquids are easy and feasible. It also gives a feeling of fullness and prevents from eating unhealthy and junk food.

She also stated the negatives about the liquid diet. If the liquid diet is not well planned, it can lead to micronutrient deficiency. Micronutrient deficiency means a lack of important vitamins and minerals that are required in smaller quantities for proper growth and development of the body. The liquid diet often leads to a reduction in energy of the body that eventually leads to dizziness, weakness, and deficiency. Hence, a person needs to have a balanced and fully nutritional chart.

In the end, she concluded by saying that diets should be taken under a doctor or an expert’s supervision. For long-lasting results, supervision is extremely needed. She also said that a balance of all the nutrients is essential for the body to stay healthy, liquid or no liquid!