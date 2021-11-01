Weight Loss Tips: One of the most important things in the weight loss journey is the diet plan. A well-balanced diet requires an equal amount of protein, carbs and other important nutrients. People avoid consumption of carbs as they see it as the culprit of gaining weight. However, not all carbs are bad.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Food Blogger Jerlyn Dsilva Lost 8 Kgs by Eating Momos And Chicken Wrap

In order to lose weight, a lot of people embark on the journey of a low carb diet while some prefer no-carb diet. Which one is more beneficial for losing weight? Here's what we know:

Weight Loss: What is Low Carb Diet Plans?

A low carb diet consists of limited carbs and more proteins. You should not consume more than 20% in daily calorie intake from carbs. After that, the remaining 40% should be protein and the other 40% should be fat; if you are on a low carb diet. This diet plan helps in losing weight quickly and temporarily and your body goes into ketosis.

Weight Loss: What is No Carb Diet Plans

In this diet, people refrain from consuming any type of carbs. People receive their dose of calories from protein and fat. It helps in losing weight quickly. But, it also leads to regaining weight quickly if you do not follow the diet regularly.

Weight Loss: Low Carb or No Carb Diet Plans – Which Diet Plan is Better?

Though both diets promise weight loss results, it is not sustainable and hence, cannot be followed for a longer duration of time. As stated in the American Diabetic Association, both diets are bad for health as they lead to shedding of water weight and muscles.