Weight Loss Mistakes: After struggling with an unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle, many of us decide to move to a healthier route. You take all the steps in the right direction by making changes to your diet, cut out the fast food, and following a strict workout routine but the number on the weighing scale is just not ready to budge. Well, you are not alone in the journey.Also Read - Sleep Deprivation: How Lack of Sleep Affects Your Health?

Here are few things to keep in mind when you are trying to shed those extra kilos:

You’re not eating enough: If you are from that school of thought that says eating less will make you lose weight, then you’re mistaken. According to NBC, following a low-calorie diet may show fast results initially, but after some time when hunger or boredom kicks in these unrealistic plans can become too hard to stick to. When on diet, our brain thinks we are in trouble and goes into starvation mode and slows down which are necessary to burn calories- including thyroid, metabolism, and blood pressure not just that women can suffer from irregular periods which can also lead to weight gain.

If you are from that school of thought that says eating less will make you lose weight, then you’re mistaken. According to NBC, following a low-calorie diet may show fast results initially, but after some time when hunger or boredom kicks in these unrealistic plans can become too hard to stick to. When on diet, our brain thinks we are in trouble and goes into starvation mode and slows down which are necessary to burn calories- including thyroid, metabolism, and blood pressure not just that women can suffer from irregular periods which can also lead to weight gain. By Eliminating Food Groups: If you ignore carbs, protein, or fat in your diet, then it’s time to move on from that diet. You should not eliminate the above-mentioned nutrients as they are important and must have vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber that comes along with those foods, Bonnie Taub-Dix told NBC.

If you ignore carbs, protein, or fat in your diet, then it’s time to move on from that diet. You should not eliminate the above-mentioned nutrients as they are important and must have vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber that comes along with those foods, Bonnie Taub-Dix told NBC. Monotonous Diet : You lost plenty of weight by following that diet, but now you have hit a plateau. According to the report, a monotonous diet can lead to a plateau. For weight loss, you need to shock your body.

: You lost plenty of weight by following that diet, but now you have hit a plateau. According to the report, a monotonous diet can lead to a plateau. For weight loss, you need to shock your body. It’s 70 percent diet, 30 percent exercise: If you are thinking overexerting yourself with your gym class, or running will help you lose weight, then you are mistaken. As per research, while exercising boosts your weight loss, it’s the diet that plays a bigger role.

If you are thinking overexerting yourself with your gym class, or running will help you lose weight, then you are mistaken. As per research, while exercising boosts your weight loss, it’s the diet that plays a bigger role. You’re not moving enough: According to NBC reports, when you sit for hours at your desk without moving then your body stops producing lipase, a fat-inhibiting enzyme that can be a big help in trying to achieve your weight-loss goals.

According to NBC reports, when you sit for hours at your desk without moving then your body stops producing lipase, a fat-inhibiting enzyme that can be a big help in trying to achieve your weight-loss goals. You need more sleep: If you do not sleep for recommended 6 to 8 hours, then chances are it will affect your weight loss journey. Less sleep affects your metabolism.

There are other factors as well which are impacting your weight loss journey including stress, workout routines, restricting calories, etc. Make sure when on a diet to consult a nutritionist. Also Read - Kriti Sanon’s Weight Loss Journey: Losing 15 Kilos Was a Challenge For Chubby Sanon