Weight Loss Tips: Moringa oleifera is also known as the miracle plant. Commonly known as drumsticks, moringa has a lot of nutritious and healthy elements to offer. It has been praised for its nutritious health benefits since the dawn of time and has also been a part of Indian cuisine. Moringa belongs from sub-Himalayan areas of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It has also been useful in shedding some kilos and weight.

Known for its mineral and vitamin components, moringa is also rich in antioxidants and bioactive. But, moringa leaves also contain a high amount of phytates, they are antinutrients that can make the minerals less absorbable by the body.

According to healthline.com, 21 grams or one cup of moringa leaves contains:

Protein: 2 grams

Vitamin B6: 20% of the RDA

Vitamin C: 11% of the RDA

Iron: 10% of the RDA

Riboflavin (B2): 11% of the RDA

Vitamin A (from beta-carotene): 9% of the RDA

Magnesium: 8% of the RDA

Weight Loss with Moringa

According to a lot of researches, moringa can decrease fat formation in the body. It can also help in improving the breakdown of fat. They contain highly anti-inflammatory properties that helps in achieving weight loss goals along with other beneficial properties.

Isothiocyanates are the main anti-inflammatory compounds. They are found abundantly in moringa leaves, pods, and seeds. Moringa has the ability to reduce the formation of fat and leads to the breakdown of fat formation.

Other Health Benefits with Moringa

Moringa has powerful health components that help in achieving other health benefits as well.

Skin & Hair

Moringa is good for skin and hair. They help in the circulation of blood in the body. They are used as a natural detoxifier and also promotes healthy skin and hair.

Bones

Moring is also helpful in developing stronger bones. They are filled with calcium and phosphorus. It is beneficial for people suffering from arthritis and joint pain.

Blood Pressure

Moringa keeps a tab on blood pressure as well. Compounds like isothiocyanate and niaziminin help in stopping the thickness of arteries and also prevents the risk of stroke and heart attack.

How to ConsumeMoringa?

You can consume moringa in the form of tea, morning supplements, powder or capsules. Add moringa to a cup and boil it one-two cups of water. You can strain the mixture and drink the water. However, it is advised to consult your doctor before making it a part of your routine.