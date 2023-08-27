Home

Weight Loss, Prevent Cancer And Other Incredible Benefits of Adding Cherry Tomatoes to Your Diet

Benefits of Cherry Tomatoes: This article takes a comprehensive look at these flavourful fruits and their health benefits.

Cherry tomatoes are delightful, sweet juicy fruits, and add a burst of flavour to salads, snacks, and a surprising number of savoury and sweet dishes. They are known for their high concentration of antioxidants such as carotenoids, flavonoids, and phenolic compounds. They are packed with Vitamin C and other essential minerals, which play a major part in many body functions. These tiny fruits are a nutritious addition to your diet and offer specific health benefits.

5 Incredible Benefits of Adding Cherry Tomatoes in Your Diet:

Improve Heart Health: Plant compounds in cherry tomatoes help fight heart disease by protecting the endothelial cells that line blood vessel walls. They are highly rich in carotenoids such as lycopene that prevent cardiovascular diseases. Promotes Weight Loss: If you are planning to shed some kilos, don’t forget to add cherry tomatoes to your diet. They are low in calories which means that a cup of these fruits would be less than 100 calories approx. Lower Hypertension: Tomatoes contain a good amount of potassium, and thus, help in removing excess sodium content from the body which automatically helps in maintaining your blood pressure levels. Prevent Cancer: Cherry tomatoes have anti-carcinogenic effects on body as they are full of vitamin C, melatonin and beta-carotene that fight cancer cells and help reduce the risk of cancer. Improve Bone Health: The lycopene in cherry tomatoes may support bone health, especially in women at risk of osteoporosis. Anti-Ageing Properties: Cherry tomatoes are rich in antioxidants that help fight the free radicals and make the skin look dull. Tomatoes also help in removing dark spots from your skin that can appear due to sun damage

