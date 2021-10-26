Living a poor lifestyle is one of the main reasons for the rising number of obese cases at the global level. According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, by 2030, a total of 27.8% of all Indians would be overweight with 5.0% obese. With the trend of normalizing body positivity, people have overlooked the fact that excessive weight gain can have severe health implications. Self-love is essential but so is staying healthy.Also Read - Weight Loss Surgery: What is Bariatric Surgery, How Does it Help in Reducing Weight, And Is it Safe?

Obese people are more likely to develop diseases like thyroid, heart attacks, heart problems, digestive system problems, chronic diseases, and diabetes. Several methods can be practiced to lose weight like diet, exercise, medical assistance, and surgery. Bariatric surgery is a widely recognized surgical procedure that helps to maintain sustained weight loss in patients who are suffering from morbid obesity. Also Read - Amit Shah Lost 20 Kgs in a Year: Here's How he Did it

When Should Bariatric Surgery Be Considered?

Bariatric surgery is a surgical procedure that helps chronically obese patients to lose their excess weight and live a healthy life coupled with certain lifestyle changes and eating habits. There are several kinds to this procedure namely sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass operations, banded weight loss procedures, and others. Also Read - World's Heaviest Man Juan Pedro Franco Who was 595kg Undergoes Surgery To lose weight

Experts suggest that individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of 35-39 or higher should consider the surgery. While people who suffer from health disorders like Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and high cholesterol but have a BMI of less than 35 can also opt for the surgery after the medical consultation.

Few Warning Signs You Should Consider Before Undergoing Bariatric Surgery:

Dyspnea: Shortness of breath is one of the warning signs of obesity. Obese people often find it difficult to move around freely. Due to the excessive amount of fat accumulated around the neck it leads to difficulty in breathing and makes the airflow complicated in and out of the lungs.

Shortness of breath is one of the warning signs of obesity. Obese people often find it difficult to move around freely. Due to the excessive amount of fat accumulated around the neck it leads to difficulty in breathing and makes the airflow complicated in and out of the lungs. High Blood Pressure: Increased blood pressure needs to be put to check. Due to being overweight a person’s heart has to pump harder to make sure blood is supplied throughout the body. The strain can be harmful and can cause several complications like chronic kidney problems, strokes, and so on.

Increased blood pressure needs to be put to check. Due to being overweight a person’s heart has to pump harder to make sure blood is supplied throughout the body. The strain can be harmful and can cause several complications like chronic kidney problems, strokes, and so on. Uneasy Body Pain: If consistent uneasy body ache and sore joints are experienced, immediate doctor consultation is advised as it may give rise to other harmful consequences.

If consistent uneasy body ache and sore joints are experienced, immediate doctor consultation is advised as it may give rise to other harmful consequences. Visible Skin Problems: Due to hormonal changes, obesity causes various skin problems. It may lead to darkening and stretching of skin, corns, and calluses on the feet.

Due to hormonal changes, obesity causes various skin problems. It may lead to darkening and stretching of skin, corns, and calluses on the feet. Irregular Menstruation: Being overweight increases the risk of menstrual problems in women. Women may be suffering from the risk of heavy or long menstrual cycles, absence of periods or even it can cause hormonal imbalance and upset the body functioning.

Conclusion:

Apart from the above-mentioned warning signs, if any other abnormalities are observed, one should immediately consult a medical practitioner. Bariatric surgery or metabolic surgery can help a person transform themselves while allowing them to live a healthier life.

Accordingly, post the surgery, patients are advised to follow a healthy diet filled with green leafy vegetables and avoid sugars and carbohydrates. Regular physical exercises like brisk walking can help one maintain weight loss for the long term.

With inputs from Dr. Nanda Rajneesh, General and Laparoscopic surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore.