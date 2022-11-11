Weight Loss Tips: 3 White Foods You Must Avoid to Shed Those Extra Kilos

Weight Loss Tips: People who want to reduce weight and improve their health are advised to cut out the majority of processed white foods from their diet.

Weight Loss Tips: The wild world of diets may be tiring, and with so many diets available today, how do you choose the best one? Particularly today that a diet plan involves more preparation than just calorie restriction. The No-White Foods Diet requires you to stay away from foods that are white, nutrient-void, rich in starch, and/or heavy in sugar. It essentially involves avoiding all meals that are white, namely white sugar and flour, which can spike your blood sugar and cause havoc with your figure.

The majority of white food contains simple sugars that quickly increase blood sugar and insulin levels and are empty calories with no nutritional value. This rapid rise in insulin is followed by a steep drop in blood sugar, and in a short while, hunger would emerge, increasing the craving for more of these unhealthy foods. Ayurveda expert Dr Chaitali reveals three white food that directly or indirectly affects our weight.

3 WHITE FOODS TO AVOID FOR WEIGHT LOSS

White Sugar: Avoid processed sugar because Sugar makes your organs fat, leads to heart disease, increases the levels of unhealthy cholesterol, It disables your appetite control (imbalances your hunger and satiety hormones). Switch to Natural sugar or brown sugar. You can have mishri instead of white processed sugar. White Flour: Most famous and handy ingredient of outside/street food is maida, we can make food items replacing maida flour with healthy wheat flour or different millets and still make it taste delicious. But it’s cheap and easy to use which is the reason why food factories use maida which does cause -indigestion and constipation, type 2 diabetes and obesity-related disease. Baking Soda: Chemically it is called sodium bicarbonate, it’s used in baking to make food fluffy, mostly baking soda is used in pizza, bread, bakery items, and fermented food and all food makes digestion difficult. It leads to bloating, and heaviness in the abdomen and regular use of it leads to so many diseases and makes you fat. So stop using baking soda in your recipes for instant gratification which might cause diseases in future.

Many of the white items that aren’t allowed come from processed food sources, such refined grains and sugars, and can easily be swapped out for more wholesome options like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.