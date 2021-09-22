Weight Loss Tips: Pears is called the powerhouse of all essential nutrients. It is also called nashpati in hindi. It contains elements and nutrients like potassium, pectin and tannins. This help dissolves uric acid and cures rheumatic conditions. It is high in fibre and it helps in treating constipation by making a regular bowel movement.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos With Surya Namaskar, Home-Cooked Food And Early Dinner

Pears also help in keeping the blood sugar level intact. It makes sure to keep the condition of the heart strong and healthy. The low caloric in pears helps in making an ideal and essential pick for losing weight.

Here Are The Benefits of Pears in Losing Weight

Rich in Fibre

According to The Food and Nutrition Board for the National Institute of Medicine (2001), one medium, pear gives six grams of fibre, about 24% of the daily need of a woman under the age of 50. It is packed with fibre that keeps the stomach fuller as the digestion get slower.

Lower on Calories

Calories are the major source for the reduction of weight. The weight-loss journey will be incomplete without the mentioning of lowering calories. This fruit has 56 calories per 100 grams and is a perfect reliable companion for losing weight.

Rich in Water Content

Pears make up 84% of water. This makes the water content high in pears yet it is low in calories. The perfect combination helps in the process of losing weight.

Helps in Digestion

Pears helps in digestion and fights constipation. With the high water content and fibre, the digestion process is easy for losing weight. A healthy gut and a good digestive system are always paired up for healthy weight loss.