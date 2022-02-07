Regular exercise with a healthy diet is important for the weight loss journey. Without these, you might lose weight but your body will feel weak and will lack nutrition. For physical and mental well-being, sound sleep is required too. The most common thing to do right after beginning the weight loss journey is hit the gym. While some exercises can do wonders, there are a few which can be extremely dangerous. These will have a prolonged effect on your mind and body. Hence, it is important to start right from the beginning and in the right way.Also Read - 3 Most Effective Herbs to Prevent Cancer

5 Exercises That is Causing Harm to Your Body

Avoid Cross Fit Pull-Ups

Cross fit pull-ups can be dangerous to the body. The sudden moment and mammoth amount of energy needed for the body can be a bit tiring at the end. Cross fit pull-ups are good for muscles of the arm. Yet, experts have talked about the side effects it can have on the body. Sticking to regular pull-ups is advised. Also Read - 6 Easy Exercises to Practise Everyday to Increase Agility And Balance in Elder People

Do Not Practise Behind The Head Lat Pull Down

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a legend in bodybuilding, introduced this exercise. According to the experts, pulling weight behind the neck can be dangerous for the shoulders and spine. It is advised to practise the regular pull the weight towards the chest. Also Read - 5 Healthy Reasons Why You Should Drink Spiced Tea Everyday

Avoid Smith Machine Squats

Curiosity might increase if you see smith machine for the first time in the gym. But refrain from practising it. Smith machine workout causes a lot of stress on knees. For building stronger leg health, the smith machine is not your go-to device. You can try barbell squats for better results.

Do Not Practise Leg Extension Machine

For building quad muscles, this exercise is really helpful. However, your knee experiences a lot of stress here. This can cause damage in long run. Make sure you practise other exercises that do not cause a lot of stress and tension on your knees.

Avoid Crunches

To build strong core strength and the abdomen region, crunches can lead to a back sprain. To do core exercises, you can also try mountain climbers or holding a plank.