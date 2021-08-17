New Delhi: According to many people, weight loss, essentially, would make it to the list of some of the most difficult things to achieve; however, even though it looks like it, it really isn’t that complicated! By making few lifestyle changes, you can easily shed those extra kilos that are bothering from years.Also Read - Effective Tips to Lose Weight Naturally: Dietary Recommendation, Elimination For Weight Loss

Hence, here we have curated a list of some of the healthy habits that you can inculcate on a daily basis to achieve your target weight. Check them out here and thank us later!

THESE 5 Healthy Habits Will Help You Lose Inches From Your Waist Quickly

Drink Hot Water

If your metabolism slows down at night, it's very important to kick-start it right when you wake up in the morning. So drink one or two glasses of warm water. Drinking hot water aids in digestion and helps in flushing out toxins. Basically, drinking hot water helps to break down fat in the body and mobilises them to molecules, making it easier for your digestive system to burn them. It, in fact, also curbs appetite. Try gulping down a glass of warm water 30 minutes before having your meal so that it can help you to manage your calories intake.

Soak Up The Sun

According to a study, researchers at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada has revealed an unexpected culprit for winter weight gain: the absence of sunlight. Sunlight plays a very critical role in your weight loss journey. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports. Researcher Peter Light, according to medicalnewstoday, said, “When the sun’s blue light wavelengths — the light we can see with our eye — penetrate our skin and reach the fat cells just beneath, lipid droplets reduce in size and are released out of the cell. In other words, our cells don’t store as much fat.”

Workout Regularly

Stretch, go for a stroll, do some yoga or light exercises for at least 20 minutes in the morning on a daily basis. Not only will this boost your metabolism, but it will also help kick-start your day by boosting endorphins. Improved metabolism is one of the key factors to shed those extra kilos.

Consume Nutritious Food

Not just working out regularly, but eating right is essential to lose weight. According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), an eating plan that helps manage your weight includes a variety of healthy nutritious foods. You can add an array of colours to your plate and think of it as eating the rainbow. Dark, leafy greens, oranges, and tomatoes—even fresh herbs—are loaded with vitamins, fiber, and minerals. Adding frozen peppers, broccoli, or onions to stews and omelets gives them a quick and convenient boost of color and nutrients.

Take a Cold Shower

Taking a cold shower may not be soothing at times, but several studies have shown that it can activate frozen adipose tissue in the body, which in turn helps burn white fatty tissue. Several reports suggest that taking a cold shower early in the morning can help you burn body fat and improve your metabolism rate.

Disclaimer: Take these claims in the article only as suggestions. Before following any such treatment/medication/diet, please consult your doctor/dietician.