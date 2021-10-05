Weight Loss: We all are a big fan of finding ways to quickly lose weight. Crash diet sounds very exciting as they fetch instant results. Crash dieting or yo-yo dieting is a very low-calorie diet. This diet will help in losing weight only for a shorter period

Crash diet, even though has an instant reaction, is not good for metabolism and causes nutritional deficiencies. A lot of people gain weight during the long term. The reduced weight used will usually bounce back.

What is Crash Dieting?

Crash dieting or yo-yo dieting is also known as weight cycling. Anupama Menon, a nutritionist speaks to Hindustan Times and explains the meaning of crash dieting. Menon says," The pattern of losing weight, regaining it and then dieting again. The person is usually successful in the beginning to lose weight and see the results but fails in maintaining it in the long term. Eventually, the lost kilos come back again, and the dieter again seeks to lose the regained weight, and the cycle begins again."

Why Avoid Crash Dieting?

Appetite Increases

Hormone leptin which keeps the stomach full is decreased during dieting. This leads to an increase in appetite as the body tries to restore the lost energy. In this process, you end up consuming more than is required. Hence, this short term weight-loss leads to excess weight gain in future.

Muscle Loss

According to the nutritionist, calories helps in running and maintaining the body. With lesser calorie intake, the body forces the muscle to break down to consume energy. “Because fat is regained more easily than muscle after weight loss, this can lead to more loss of muscle over time,” says Menon.

Decreases Metabolism

Muscle mass is vital for metabolism. Muscle mass is lost when fewer calories are burnt. Menon says,” Extreme diets can put you in starvation mode and your metabolism will slow down to conserve energy and your body will hang on to more fat. This later becomes the reason for weight gain and leads to more muscle loss over time.”

Nutritional Deficiency

Anupama Menon highlights a very important point. Menon says that these diets are restrictive and can cut out important nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. With a lack of nutrients, energy, immunity can be decreased and it can cause extreme fatigue.

Can Cause Severe Mood Swing

Menon says,” The up-down on the scale will be extremely frustrating and sometimes you’ll end up losing your motivation also. Most of the diets will tell you to avoid so many things that you’ll end up with a few options. And if your diet doesn’t allow you to enjoy your favourite dishes even on weekends, then it’s time to change your diet.”