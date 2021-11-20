Weight Loss Tips: With the winter season just around the corner, the real struggle for maintaining a proper diet and regular exercise begins. By adding extra layers of clothes, the warmth makes it difficult to step out and hit the gym. This leads to laziness and irregularity in exercises.Also Read - Yoga For Winters: 3 Simple Yoga Asanas That Keep Your Body Warm
Taking it to Instagram, Azra Khan, a renowned nutritionist, shares five winter food that will help in losing weight. Azra says,” We change our wardrobe during the change of seasons just to protect ourselves from the outside. Why don’t we change our food which we are eating to protect ourselves from the inside?” Also Read - Want To Get Rid of Winter Rash? Shahnaz Husain has Perfect Skincare Routine For You
Check out the Instagram Post:
Also Read - Protect Yourself This Winter Season by Eating Arbi or Taro Root
Here Are the Five Winter Foods For Weight Loss
- Carrots: Carrots are packed with fibres, which take time to break down and digest, keeping you full for a longer spell. If you feel satiated, you would naturally binge less. Carrots are also very low in calories and non-starchy in nature. You can have them as is, or add them to your smoothies, salads or soups.
- Cinnamon: The warm and woody spice is an intrinsic part of many winter preparations. Turns out that this wonder spice could also help you lose a pound or two. Cinnamon helps rev up metabolism naturally. According to a study, published in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, cinnamaldehyde in cinnamon stimulates the metabolism of the fatty visceral tissue and speeds up weight loss. Cinnamon is also a stimulator of insulin.
- Fenugreek Seeds: Fenugreek seeds are very effective in managing blood sugar levels and boosting the secretion of insulin. Other than that, the seeds help boost metabolism. Galactomannan, a water-soluble component found in fenugreek seeds, help curb cravings.
- Guava: Crunchy and ever-so delightful guava are one of the winter fruits we can never get enough of. Guavas are rich in dietary fibres that fulfil about 12% of your daily recommended intake of fibre. The fruit is also very effective in boosting your digestive system. Good digestion is crucial for a fast metabolism, which helps in weight loss.
- Spinach and Other Green Leafy Vegetables: Spinach can speed up the weight loss process and make it easier for you to shed those extra kilos. All you need to do is add just one cup of spinach and let the extra body fat leave you alone. Spinach is rich in insoluble fibre which is the key element that helps in weight loss.