Weight Loss Tips: 6 Ingredients From Your Kitchen To Help You Lose Weight

Weight Loss Tips: Pandemic has changed the way we eat, amongst the zillion other things that it has changed for us. The coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on our mental and physical wellbeing. There is a steep rise in the number of people who have gained oodles of weight during the pandemic, owing to many challenges and disruption in their regular routine. Weight loss is not an easy goal to achieve, it needs discipline, determination, proper diet, and a workout regime. Also Read - 5 Amazing Benefits of Green Tea: From Burning Fat to Boosting Brain Function

Did you know that you do not need a tub of protein powder or a weight loss pill to shed those extra kilos? What if we tell you that you do not need to look further and ingredients available in your kitchen can do the trick to lose weight. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Treat Obesity With Body Heat Production

Carrots

Did you know that carrot is full of nutrients? The tapering tuber is one of the most veggies and is used in almost all curries. Carrots are low in calories and high in fibre and nutrients. A carrot a day can help you reach your weight loss goals as it will keep your hunger pangs are bay. Also Read - Desi Ghee For Weight Loss: How Beneficial is Ghee To Shed Those Extra Kilos?

Sattu

One of the beverages that act as a great thirst-quencher is Sattu, which is made by roasting and grounding Kala chana (Bengal gram). If you want to shed those extra kilos, then switch to sattu. Have sattu on an empty stomach, fights bloating, improves metabolism, and helps in burning calories too.

Carom seeds or Ajwain

Even sipping tea with the right ingredients can help you get started on your weight loss journey. Carom seeds or Ajwain are one of the most common kitchen ingredients in Indian households. Did you know these wondrous seeds can help you shed weight? Ajwain helps in digestion, boosts metabolism. Switch from a regular chai to this herbal chai to see the best results. You must consume this tea empty stomach and once before going to bed.

Ginger

Ginger is a kitchen staple that is known to have an array of health benefits. It does not only neutralises free radicals in the body but also helps in improving digestion by speeding up your body’s metabolism. For effective weight loss, you can prepare a cumin-ginger drink and have it every morning empty stomach. It is a detox tea that’s quite helpful.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Mixing a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and sip it daily in the morning. Doing this can help you lose weight effectively. This drink is low in calories and effective in fat burning. Having it daily can detoxify your body by flushing out all the toxins that are associated with weight gain. Apple cider vinegar is rich in acetic acid and has anti-inflammatory properties. Notably, inflammation is linked to obesity.

Chia Seeds

Carbohydrates present in chia seeds do not raise your blood sugar level and also do not need insulin to be disposed of. Also, chia seeds increase satiety and prevent overeating of calories. Fibre present in chia seeds keeps your gut healthy and aids in better digestion, which is important for effective weight loss. Also, they are rich in protein, which improves metabolism and lowers appetite.