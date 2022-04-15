Has your waistline expanded since the pandemic began? Don’t worry, you are not alone. A lifestyle that confines you inside the four walls of a house, with limited movement, is bound to add inches to your tummy. Routines have been disrupted, stress has increased, and with the emergence of new variants of the virus at regular intervals, it is unclear when things will get back to normal. Weight changes have come with good reason, as people’s diets, activity levels, sleep habits, and daily routines have been turned upside down in this last year.Also Read - Watermelon Benefits: From Weight Loss to Boosting Your Fibre-Intake, 7 Reasons to Add Tarbuz to Your Summer Diet

Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight is important for well-being and quality of life. If you are overweight or obese, you are at higher risk of developing serious health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, gallstones, breathing problems, and certain cancers. Obesity is also linked to mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and so on. Keeping your weight under control will help in stay agile and strong and will also have a positive effect on your health and happiness.

Make some changes to your lifestyle to help reverse the scale and feel better.

Belly fat refers to fat around the abdomen. There are two types of belly fat:

Visceral: This fat surrounds a person’s organs.

Subcutaneous: This is fat that sits under the skin.

Health complications from visceral fat are more harmful than having subcutaneous fat. Excess belly fat can increase the risk of:

heart disease

heart attacks

high blood pressure

stroke

type 2 diabetes

asthma

breast cancer

colon cancer

dementia

7 Reasons that lead to a rise in belly fat

Improper Diet: Low-protein, high-carb, high-fat diets affect fat metabolism. Protein helps a person feel fuller for longer, and people who do not include lean protein in their diet may eat more food overall. Transfats are in many foods, like fast foods, biscuits, and other bakery foods (like crackers, muffins, etc).

Lack of exercise: An inactive lifestyle is a major contributor to excess fat around the abdomen. More calories intake than burning off will surely add to the weight.

Excess Alcohol Intake: Drinking Excess alcohol causes males to gain weight around their bellies.

Stress: Cortisol –A steroid hormone is released when a person is under stress and impacts the body’s metabolism. People tend to eat more food for comfort when they are in a stressed situation. Cortisol causes those excess calories deposition around the belly.

Genetics: Pieces of evidence show that genes contribute to a tendency towards obesity.

Poor sleep: Less sleep or short duration sleep is linked with increased food intake, leading to an unhealthy eating behaviour – often referred to as emotional eating, which contributes to augmented belly fat. People working night shifts have an opposite biological clock, most of them have disturbed sleep patterns which may play a part in the development of abdominal fat.

Smoking: Smoking is also an indirect cause of belly fat. Smokers have more belly and visceral fat than nonsmokers.

Treatments at Clinic Dermatech to Reduce Belly Fat.

Cryosculpting: Cryosculpting is the world’s leader in non-invasive body contouring technology.

Sculptor: The sculptor provides a unique combination of three technologies including Ultrasonic cavitation which works on fat shrinkage. Radiofrequency therapy retightens the skin of the body by collagen remodelling and Galvanic and radiofrequency belt- the main objective of this therapy is to disperse fluid retention, and stimulate blood circulation and drainage.This aids in weight loss and overall lightness. The total duration of treatment is 60mins.

CD iLpo: Cd iLipo provides laser lipolysis, a non-invasive fat reduction that melts away body fat without incising your skin.

EM shape: EM shape is the only non–invasive technology to build muscle and burn fat. It uses HIPEM (High-Intensity Pulsed Electromagnetic) technology to increase muscle thickness and hypertrophy.

(Inputs by – Silvia Soni, Nutritionist Clinic Dermatech)

(IANS inputs included)