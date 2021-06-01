If you’ve grown up in India, then your love for Chaat will be immense. Chaat is full of flavourful masalas and chutneys. But if you are looking to shed the lockdown kilos, then indulging in a chaat can be detrimental to your diet plan. When on a diet, people often try to keep a tab on their food intake and take care of what they are eating throughout the day. But what if we tell you that you don’t have to give up on your favourite snack at all as Chaat can also become a part of your diet plan. Also Read - Gained Weight During Lockdown? Top 5 Exercises to do at Home | Watch Video
Here we list 5 Chaat Recipes for weight loss:
- Rajma Chaat: Have you indulged in Rajma chaat? If you love rajma, then this can be your go-to snack. Just soak the rajma overnight and boil it. Add veggies including cucumber, tomatoes, onions. You can add spices of your choice and garnish them with drops of lemon juice. Add coriander leaves for the aroma and flavour.
- Fruit Chaat with a Twist: Who doesn’t love a fruit chaat? Just add slices of kiwis, pineapple, apples, mushroom. As per NDTV, you need to toss the ingredients in species and grill them to perfection. Avoid frying. This chaat has a lot of minerals and vitamins.
- Aam Chana Chaat: Mango season is here, so why not add it to your chaat too. For this recipe, you need to boil black chana, take fresh mangoes and chop them finely. Mix the two ingredients with cucumber, tomato, onions and toss them well. This chaat recipe is loaded with fibre, protein, and antioxidants.
- Sprouts Mixed With Corns: This chaat is screaming healthy! Mix corn, sprouts, tomatoes, onions, and spices. It will keep your hunger pangs at bay. This recipe is filled with proteins.
- Egg Chaat: If you wish to add an eggetarian twist to your chaat, then this is it. You can club egg with tamarind chutney, ketchup, lemon. Do not go overboard with tomato ketchup as it is loaded with sugar.